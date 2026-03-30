What Do You Remember from Gym Class? Ophea Launches Gym Shorts Podcast on the Lasting Impact of Health and Physical Education

The first episode will be available March 31st, with seven subsequent episodes in Season One to be released weekly every Tuesday morning. Gym Shorts can be found on all major podcast listening platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

In each episode, guests share childhood fitness experiences ranging from joyful to uncomfortable, guided by hosts and Ophea staff, Tammy Shubat and Andrea Haefele as they address barriers and challenges in H&PE while also exploring how physical activity can be a vehicle for inclusion and lifelong well-being.

"In Health & Physical Education, young people are learning far more than skills -- they're learning whether they belong in these spaces. The environment we create, the language we choose, and the way we structure activities all send a message: you are welcome here -- or you are not. These messages shape confidence, identity, and a young person's lifelong relationship with movement. When we intentionally design inclusive, affirming spaces, we don't just build skills -- we build belonging. And belonging is what turns movement into a lifelong connection to well-being."

- Andrea Haefele, Gym Shorts co-host and Curriculum Consultant at Ophea

Research reinforces the anecdotal connections explored in Gym Shorts. A study in the Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found that positive memories of Physical Education are linked to healthier attitudes toward physical activity and lower sedentary behaviour in adulthood. Yet for many students, gym class was not a welcoming space: 34% reported feeling embarrassed, 17% experienced bullying, and 7% said their best memory was either skipping the class or finally being finished with it.

With more than half of Canadian youth and adults currently not meeting recommended physical activity levels according to ParticipACTION's 2024 and 2025 Report Cards, these findings highlight the importance of fostering positive, inclusive experiences with movement early in life.

But numbers can't tell the whole story – that's where Gym Shorts comes in. Ophea's first podcast uses storytelling to bridge research, policy, and practice. Drawing on over 100 years of experience advancing healthy, inclusive schools across Ontario, Ophea brings together the voices of students, educators, and specialists to reshape how we think about H&PE and inspire positive change.

"I hope Gym Shorts creates a relatable entry point for our listeners. I'm hoping that through the stories our guests are sharing, our listeners will remember their own experiences, and the possibilities that may exist to shape and influence movement places and spaces for young people today. Whether they are educators, administrators, parents, caregivers, and/or coaches, I want our listeners to know that what they do (or don't do) deeply shapes the experiences and choices young people make, for a lifetime."

- Tammy Shubat, Gym Shorts co-host and Chief Strategy Officer at Ophea

By sharing the stories behind physical education experiences, Gym Shorts turns research and lived experience into action, encouraging listeners to create inclusive, empowering spaces for all students. Tune into new episodes every Tuesday on your favourite podcast platform.

References / Notes to Editors

About Ophea

Ophea is a registered charity dedicated to helping every student in Ontario value and enjoy the benefits of healthy, active living. Since 1921, Ophea has partnered with school boards, public health units, government, non-government organizations, and companies to deliver programs, professional learning, and resources that promote well-being, inclusion, and equity in schools. With deep connections across the education and health sectors, Ophea supports teachers, education leaders, health professionals, and pre-service teachers to create safe, inclusive, and empowering learning environments where every student can thrive.

About Gym Shorts

Gym Shorts is a podcast from Ophea that explores the powerful, personal stories behind early experiences in Health and Physical Education (H&PE). Through conversations with students, educators, and specialists, the podcast highlights how gym class memories -- both positive and negative -- shape lifelong attitudes toward movement, well-being, and inclusion. New episodes are released weekly on all major podcast platforms.

SOURCE Ontario Physical and Health Education Association

Media Contact: Sarah Caraher (she/her), Ophea Communications and Engagement Leader, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 289-224-7424