"In addition to the free parking measures deployed by the City of Montreal in recent weeks, and to facilitate the City's operations and help citizens find a parking spot when parking is prohibited on their street, we offer free overnight parking spaces during snow removal operations," highlights the Agency's General Manager, Mr. Laurent Chevrot. "Some 1,212 parking spaces will be offered in several boroughs during snow loading periods."

As soon as the City of Montréal initiates the loading of snow, citizens may park their vehicles, free of charge, in designated parking lots. It should be noted that spaces designated to park a vehicle as well as the areas reserved for permit holders will have to be respected. Citizens will also be required to free up parking spaces by 7 a.m. the next morning to allow regular parking activities to continue during the day. Outside of these snow removal periods existing regulations will be enforced.

For a list of parking lots available to citizens, visit us at www.agencemobilitedurable.ca or contact Customer Service at 514-868-3737.

Citizens may also consult the City of Montreal's snow removal map to monitor the progress of snow removal operations, as well as the Système INFO-Remorquage, which allows drivers to find a vehicle that would have been towed as a result of non-compliance with the no-parking rules.

It is also important to remind Montrealers that the City of Montréal has also implemented several measures to provide free on-street parking that are in effect until December 31, 2020:

Weekday Evenings

For all on-street parking spaces in the Ville-Marie borough , between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, between and 9 p.m. Weekends

For on-street parking throughout the City of Montréal , applicable on Saturdays and Sundays.

, applicable on Saturdays and Sundays.

In three (3) Agency parking lots located at the Plaza Saint-Hubert (# 024, 302 and 303).

