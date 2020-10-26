OpenText World 2020 Opens with a Focus on The Future of Business

Mark J. Barrenechea, Dr. Poppy Crum, Muhi Majzoub and former US Vice President Al Gore headline the world's largest information management conference

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today kicked off the world's largest Information Management conference, which will run for the next four days in an engaging digital format. OpenText World 2020 brings together experts from industry, the public sector and academia to rethink the nature of digital transformation and the information challenges facing business and society.

"The world has changed. And it will continue to evolve rapidly as we navigate massive shifts in the economy, society, the environment, and technology," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "As our customers accelerate their digital transformations, OpenText is excited to launch Cloud Editions 20.4, helping our customers and partners rethink their approach to digital, work from home, direct to consumer, supply chains and security."

During OpenText World, attendees will have opportunities to experience and influence the future of OpenText solutions through interactive digital labs, access sessions and training with experts around the globe, and join keynote sessions from frontline technology leaders working to solve our most difficult global challenges.

Keynote speakers on day one include Mr. Barrenechea, who will address how businesses can rethink traditional strategies and embrace new ways to work, as well as renowned Neuroscientist and Technologist, Dr. Poppy Crum, who will share insights on bridging the gap between rapidly evolving technology and more effective human interaction in a post-pandemic world.

On October 27th, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Muhi S. Majzoub, will introduce new OpenText products, features, and services that help organizations' respond to today's challenges. He will be followed that afternoon by Nobel Laureate and former US Vice President, Al Gore, who will speak to how technology shapes our world and opportunities for positive change.

Rethink the Future of Work with OpenText Cloud

OpenText today released Cloud Edition 20.4, delivering major enhancements and totally new features across the OpenText suite of products. These include new SaaS applications and cloud services, feature enhancements based on customer feedback, connectors to leading business applications, and deeper integrations with major partners. For more details on CE 20.4 please see the press release or check out this or check out the OpenText release page.

OpenText also announced the launch of the OpenText Developer Cloud on Monday.

Deep Partnerships and Compelling Industry-Relevant Content

OpenText World is made possible with the support of the world's leading technology and systems integration companies. We thank all of our sponsors, and especially our 2020 Innovator Sponsors Microsoft and SAP.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, powers business transformation through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

