OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were elected by shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 216,406,723 common shares of the Company representing 85.84% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, the following nominees were elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For

Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins 204,795,917 96.27 % 7,944,882 3.73 % Randy Fowlie 185,939,584 87.40 % 26,801,215 12.60 % David Fraser 203,312,138 95.57 % 9,428,661 4.43 % John Hastings 212,086,843 99.69 % 653,959 0.31 % Robert Hau 211,960,450 99.63 % 780,350 0.37 % Goldy Hyder 209,724,294 98.58 % 3,016,506 1.42 % Kristen Ludgate 212,092,835 99.70 % 647,967 0.30 % Fletcher Previn 212,097,309 99.70 % 643,493 0.30 % Annette Rippert 209,374,004 98.42 % 3,366,797 1.58 % George Schindler 212,101,602 99.70 % 639,198 0.30 % Margaret Stuart 211,751,332 99.53 % 989,470 0.47 % Deborah Weinstein 198,358,316 93.24 % 14,382,484 6.76 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov), each of which will be filed on or about December 9, 2025.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

