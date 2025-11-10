OpenText™ Expands Collaboration with SAP to Deliver AI-Ready Cloud Content Management at Scale

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced that its OpenText Core Content Management for SAP solutions is officially certified for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

This certification makes OpenText an SAP Solution Extensions partner with a document management platform qualified to support SAP Cloud ERP, offering customers a new level of cloud-first control, compliance, and agility to accelerate work and scale transformation.

As enterprises across industries modernize their business processes with SAP Cloud ERP, content management has become a critical success factor. To unlock real business value from AI, organizations must connect structured data with unstructured content in governed, intelligent ways. SAP's structured process expertise, combined with OpenText's leadership in intelligent content management, provides a unified foundation that reduces complexity, embeds compliance by design, and ensures every decision is backed by trusted, AI-ready information.

"SAP and OpenText are a catalyst for high-performance in the cloud ERP era," said Darryl Gray, Senior Vice President, ISV Partner Success at SAP. "Together, we're connecting process and content so organizations can modernize with speed, govern with confidence, and operate with clarity. This collaboration exemplifies how strong partnerships can accelerate customer success and shape the future of intelligent business."

Customers can expect a higher standard of automation and intelligence – delivered securely, at scale, and with native integration across SAP Cloud ERP.

"You can't have a truly great AI experience without managing unstructured content. Through our collaboration with SAP, OpenText is helping solve that challenge at the core of the enterprise, creating a unified view of all enterprise knowledge, structured and unstructured, active and archived, so AI can generate context-rich insights that drive better outcomes," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText.

Additional Resources

Learn more OpenText solutions for SAP

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText Executive Thought Leadership blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Joel Hammond, OpenText, [email protected]