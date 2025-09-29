OpenText™ and Fiserv Drive Resilient Information Management in Financial Services

The joint showcase at Fiserv Forum Client Conference Sep. 29-30, 2025, highlights new solutions to reduce manual effort, strengthen governance and improve customer experiences

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, and Fiserv, Inc., a global leader in payments and financial technology, today announced Content Next, a specialized, AI-powered content management and workflow solution for financial institutions.

Intelligent Content Workflows for Financial Services

Content Next redefines how financial institutions can manage information by moving beyond traditional document repositories to intelligent, automated content workflows. Built on OpenText's multi-tenant SaaS platform, Core Content Management, this solution enables banks and credit unions to streamline operations, reduce manual effort, and deliver modern employee experiences.

"Content Next is not just a repository -- it's a catalyst for intelligent work," said Sandy Ono, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "With embedded AI tools, self-service administration, and customizable role and process-based workspaces, financial institutions can experience faster access to insights and deliver better customer service. From content in context to AI in context, employees can achieve more."

As part of Fiserv's enterprise content management suite, the solution brings a single source of truth with governance and scalability, while natively integrating with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace to provide seamless continuity for users. The new AI-based search and summarize capabilities will enable banks and credit unions to reimagine workflows such as loan processing, deposit management, and more all with a trusted content backbone that ensures the right permissions and privacy protocols.

"Content Next redefines operational efficiency for banks and credit unions," said Whitney Russell, President of Digital and Financial Solutions at Fiserv. "We look forward to working with OpenText to turn enterprise content management powered by AI into real-world impact for our clients."

A Collaboration Built for the AI Era

OpenText and Fiserv have a shared vision: to deliver secure information management for AI-powered financial institutions. The partnership begins with intelligent content workflows and will expand to address the growing needs of banks and credit unions today and tomorrow.

Research from OpenText and the Ponemon Institute shows that fewer than half of IT and security leaders say their IT goals align with AI strategy. As AI and quantum computing increase the scale and complexity of financial data, institutions are seeking solutions that safeguard sensitive information while enabling innovation.

Together, OpenText and Fiserv bring the right combination of content expertise, governance, and financial services knowledge to deliver new possibilities for efficiency, compliance, and customer engagement.

Fiserv and OpenText will preview these new capabilities at Fiserv Forum Client Conference 2025 with the solution becoming available soon.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText Thought Leadership

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Erin McCabe, OpenText, [email protected]