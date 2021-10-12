OpenText Showcases Latest Experience Platform Innovations at Google Cloud Next '21

New product and cloud services empower greater personalization at scale

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), is a preferred partner at Google Cloud Next '21, which opens today. OpenText will be showcasing new cloud technologies that provide mutual customers the ability to utilize customer data for personalization in highly scalable environments.

The OpenText Experience Cloud now offers enhanced omni-channel personalization of websites, ads, statements, SMS and emails by combining audience data from across all touch points. The new capabilities are enabled by the integration of the OpenText™ Experience CDP customer data platform, OpenText™ Exstream and OpenText™ TeamSite with the Google Marketing Platform to manage both customer experiences and business communications.

"The acceleration of digital business is driving changes in customer expectations. Organizations need to ensure they have the right technology and processes in place to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale," said Lou Blatt, senior vice president and CMO at OpenText. "Our long-standing, strong partnership and co-innovations with Google helps us provide the kind of customer data and user experiences that meet and exceed these expectations."

Other recent activities between OpenText and Google include:

Cloud deployments by OpenText on the Google Cloud. The cloud offerings can now be found in the Google Cloud Marketplace, with OpenText supporting the deployment, integration, ongoing management and optimization of Information Management applications.

by OpenText on the Google Cloud. The cloud offerings can now be found in the with OpenText supporting the deployment, integration, ongoing management and optimization of Information Management applications. Customer success programs where OpenText and Google work together through joint sales, deployments and services to solve customers' unique data and experience needs.

where OpenText and Google work together through joint sales, deployments and services to solve customers' unique data and experience needs. Partner Development to deliver and evolve solutions with the specialized expertise of partners.

to deliver and evolve solutions with the specialized expertise of partners. Further joint innovation including updates to be released in Cloud Edition 21.4 at OpenText World.

"Our mutual customers require seamless and efficient integration of data and experiences that reflect the changes in customer experience requirements," said Rayn Veerubhotla, Managing Director, Partner Engineering, Google Cloud. "At the core of our joint activities to meet these needs are OpenText™ Experience Cloud and Google Marketing Platform integrations, with critical, deep integration of data into the OpenText Experience Platform."

