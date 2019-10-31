OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Strong Performance Driven by 14% Cloud Growth

First Quarter Highlights



Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions)



Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency



$696.9 $706.6

$549.6 $556.6

$237.3 $239.3



+4.5% +5.9%

+5.8% +7.1%

+14.0% +15.0%























Annual Recurring Revenues represents 79% of Total Revenues



GAAP net income of $74.4 million , up 104.8% Y/Y

, up 104.8% Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA of $254.2 million , up 3.2%, margin of 36.5%, down 40 basis points Y/Y

, up 3.2%, margin of 36.5%, down 40 basis points Y/Y GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 , up 107.7% Y/Y

, up 107.7% Y/Y Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64 , up 6.7%, and $0.65 in constant currency, up 8.3% Y/Y

, up 6.7%, and in constant currency, up 8.3% Y/Y Operating Cash Flows were $842.3 million during the trailing twelve months

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"I am pleased with our start to Fiscal 2020. In constant currency, total revenues of $706.6 million were up 5.9% year-over-year, and we delivered the highest Q1 revenues in the company's history. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $556.6 million were up 7.1% year-over-year, representing 79% of total revenues, driven by Cloud Services and Subscriptions revenues of $239.3 million, which increased significantly by 15% year-over-year," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The OpenText Cloud creates a modern platform for innovation and our leadership with the strongest Enterprise Information Management (EIM) offering in the industry positions OpenText to gain share in a shifting economic environment. With a durable business and high recurring revenues, we are tracking to our Fiscal 2020 target model."

"With the continued strengthening of our balance sheet, Fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start. OpenText ended the quarter with approximately $1 billion of cash and a 1.5x consolidated net leverage ratio. We are renewing our base shelf and expanding our revolving credit facility to $750 million, to ensure OpenText has ample capacity to support our Total Growth strategy", said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan. "We delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $254 million in the quarter and we continue to invest in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions. OpenText remains focused on productivity enhancements within all aspects of our business."

Financial Highlights for Q1 Fiscal 2020 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(in millions except per share data) Q1 FY20 Q1 FY19 $ Change % Change

(Y/Y)

Q1 FY20

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $237.3

$208.1

$29.2

14.0 %

$239.3

15.0 %

Customer support 312.3

311.6

0.7

0.2 %

317.3

1.8 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $549.6

$519.6

$29.9

5.8 %

$556.6

7.1 %

License 77.9

76.9

1.0

1.3 %

79.1

2.9 %

Professional service and other 69.4

70.6

(1.2)

(1.7) %

70.8

0.2 %

Total revenues $696.9

$667.2

$29.7

4.5 %

$706.6

5.9 %

GAAP-based operating income $132.5

$99.2

$33.3

33.5 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $234.0

$222.4

$11.5

5.2 %

$238.4

7.2 %

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.13

$0.14

107.7 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.64

$0.60

$0.04

6.7 %

$0.65

8.3 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $74.4

$36.3

$38.1

104.8 %

N/A

N/A



Adjusted EBITDA (1) $254.2

$246.3

$8.0

3.2 %

$258.6

5.0 %

Operating cash flows $137.4

$171.4

($34.0)

(19.8) %

N/A

N/A









(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on October 30, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is November 29, 2019 and the payment date is December 19, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter included Deutsche Bank AG, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co Ltd., International Committee of the Red Cross, Samsung R&D Institute, Auto Club Group, The UK Department for Work and Pensions, The Public Utilities Board Singapore, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand , Baltimore County Public Schools, and CUHK Medical Centre

, Baltimore County Public Schools, and CUHK Medical Centre OpenText Core Experience Insights delivers end-to-end customer journey mapping for data-driven marketers

OpenText Core Share and Core Signature streamline secure document collaboration

OpenText announces Cloud Summit, a global 24-city tour to help customers transform with Enterprise Information Management

OpenText hosts 2019 Investor Day in New York City

OpenText elects directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

OpenText Enfuse 2019 to showcase the future of Secure Information Management

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q1 FY20 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY19 % Change

(Q1 FY20 vs

Q4 FY19)

% Change

(Q1 FY20 vs

Q1 FY19)

Revenue (million) $696.9

$747.2

$667.2

(6.7) %

4.5 %

GAAP-based gross margin 67.2 % 68.3 % 66.1 % (110)

bps 110

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.27

$0.13

— %

107.7 %

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 73.1 % 74.2 % 73.4 % (110)

bps (30)

bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.64

$0.72

$0.60

(11.1) %

6.7 %







(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Shelf Renewal

The Company also announced today that it is filing a renewed preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. A final shelf prospectus, once a receipt has been issued by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, will allow offers and sales, from time to time, of an aggregate of up to $1.5 billion of equity and debt securities, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus remains effective. The Company expects to file a corresponding automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") concurrently with the filing of the final shelf prospectus in Canada. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning October 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3664 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Fiscal 2020) on growth, anticipated benefits of our partnerships and next generation product lines, the strength of our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility, continued investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions, M&A continuing to be our leading growth contributor, our capital allocation strategy, creating value through investments in broader Enterprise Information Management (EIM) capabilities, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, the focus on recurring revenues, improving operational efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2020 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the EIM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



September 30, 2019

June 30,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 999,298



$ 941,009

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,290 as of September 30, 2019 and $17,011 as of June 30, 2019 410,981



463,785

Contract assets 20,204



20,956

Income taxes recoverable 21,054



38,340

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,753



97,238

Total current assets 1,543,290



1,561,328

Property and equipment 248,613



249,453

Operating lease right of use assets 203,329



—

Long-term contract assets 18,920



15,386

Goodwill 3,765,898



3,769,908

Acquired intangible assets 1,057,151



1,146,504

Deferred tax assets 995,262



1,004,450

Other assets 146,105



148,977

Long-term income taxes recoverable 40,939



37,969

Total assets $ 8,019,507



$ 7,933,975

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 260,869



$ 329,903

Current portion of long-term debt 10,000



10,000

Operating lease liability 60,687



—

Deferred revenues 584,193



641,656

Income taxes payable 36,104



33,158

Total current liabilities 951,853



1,014,717

Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 15,384



49,441

Pension liability 77,470



75,239

Long-term debt 2,603,506



2,604,878

Long-term operating lease liability 177,596



—

Deferred revenues 41,588



46,974

Long-term income taxes payable 191,268



202,184

Deferred tax liabilities 52,728



55,872

Total long-term liabilities 3,159,540



3,034,588

Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





270,189,544 and 269,834,442 Common Shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,791,689



1,774,214

Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,096



24,124

Retained earnings 2,141,278



2,113,883

Treasury stock, at cost (1,102,871 shares at September 30, 2019 and 802,871 shares at June 30, 2019, respectively) (41,190)



(28,766)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,906,873



3,883,455

Non-controlling interests 1,241



1,215

Total shareholders' equity 3,908,114



3,884,670

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,019,507



$ 7,933,975



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Revenues:





License $ 77,898



$ 76,887

Cloud services and subscriptions 237,265



208,083

Customer support 312,298



311,551

Professional service and other 69,427



70,636

Total revenues 696,888



667,157

Cost of revenues:





License 2,323



3,872

Cloud services and subscriptions 102,162



87,703

Customer support 29,387



30,465

Professional service and other 54,338



56,796

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,298



47,477

Total cost of revenues 228,508



226,313

Gross profit 468,380



440,844

Operating expenses:





Research and development 81,178



77,470

Sales and marketing 128,618



120,182

General and administrative 51,535



50,924

Depreciation 20,277



23,854

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 49,158



45,876

Special charges 5,101



23,311

Total operating expenses 335,867



341,617

Income from operations 132,513



99,227

Other income (expense), net (2,785)



1,522

Interest and other related expense, net (32,210)



(34,531)

Income before income taxes 97,518



66,218

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 23,091



29,850

Net income for the period $ 74,427



$ 36,368

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (26)



(44)

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 74,401



$ 36,324

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.28



$ 0.14

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.13

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic 270,013



268,028

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted 271,251



269,387



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Net income for the period $ 74,427



$ 36,368

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:





Net foreign currency translation adjustments (5,611)



(3,520)

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $(206) and $181 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (572)



502

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $3 and $132 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 8



366

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:





Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $(1,249) and $306 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (3,084)



1,197

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $146 and $73 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 231



66

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period (9,028)



(1,389)

Total comprehensive income 65,399



34,979

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (26)



(44)

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 65,373



$ 34,935



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2019 269,834



$ 1,774,214



(803)



$ (28,766)



$ 2,113,883



$ 24,124



$ 1,215



$ 3,884,670

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 184



4,576



—



—



—



—



—



4,576

Under employee stock purchase plans 172



6,008



—



—



—



—



—



6,008

Share-based compensation —



6,891



—



—



—



—



—



6,891

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(300)



(12,424)



—



—



—



(12,424)

Dividends declared ($0.1746 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(47,006)



—



—



(47,006)

Other comprehensive income - net —



—



—



—



—



(9,028)



—



(9,028)

Net income for the quarter —



—



—



—



74,401



—



26



74,427

Balance as of September 30, 2019 270,190



$ 1,791,689



(1,103)



$ (41,190)



$ 2,141,278



$ 15,096



$ 1,241



$ 3,908,114







Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2018 267,651



$ 1,707,073



(691)



$ (18,732)



$ 1,994,235



$ 33,645



$ 1,037



$ 3,717,258

Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect —



—



—



—



(26,780)



—



—



(26,780)

Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect —



—



—



—



29,786



—



—



29,786

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 494



12,431



—



—



—



—



—



12,431

Under employee stock purchase plans 187



5,569



—



—



—



—



—



5,569

Share-based compensation —



6,555



—



—



—



—



—



6,555

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(304)



(11,719)



—



—



—



(11,719)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(70)



3



70



—



—



—



—

Dividends declared ($0.1518 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(40,466)



—



—



(40,466)

Other comprehensive income - net —



—



—



—



—



(1,389)



—



(1,389)

Non-controlling interest —



(625)



—



—



—



—



42



(583)

Net income for the quarter —



—



—



—



36,324



—



44



36,368

Balance as of September 30, 2018 268,332



$ 1,730,933



(992)



$ (30,381)



$ 1,993,099



$ 32,256



$ 1,123



$ 3,727,030



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income for the period $ 74,427



$ 36,368

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 109,733



117,207

Share-based compensation expense 6,891



6,555

Pension expense 1,436



1,145

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,127



1,078

Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment —



7,789

Deferred taxes 6,244



7,769

Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (682)



(2,372)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 58,431



73,875

Contract assets (7,201)



(5,346)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,612)



9,732

Income taxes and deferred charges and credits 7,053



12,561

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (62,979)



(40,001)

Deferred revenue (61,169)



(57,403)

Other assets 5,684



2,444

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 64



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 137,447



171,401

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (18,614)



(24,495)

Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired —



(2,279)

Other investing activities (2,036)



(1,004)

Net cash used in investing activities (20,650)



(27,778)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 11,117



18,127

Repayment of long-term debt and revolver (2,500)



(2,500)

Debt issuance costs —



(322)

Purchase of Treasury Stock (12,424)



(11,719)

Purchase of non-controlling interest —



(583)

Payments of dividends to shareholders (47,006)



(40,466)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50,813)



(37,463)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (7,711)



428

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 58,273



106,588

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 943,543



683,991

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,001,816



$ 790,579

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 999,298



787,919

Restricted cash included in Other assets 2,518



2,660

Total Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,001,816



$ 790,579



















Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and Special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, Special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special Charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.





The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.