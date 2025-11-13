World Quality Report 2025: AI adoption surges in Quality Engineering, but enterprise-level scaling remains elusive

Top barriers for scaling include integration complexity (64%), data privacy risks (67%) and skill gaps (50%)

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI in collaboration with Capgemini, an AI-powered global business and technology transformation company, and Sogeti (part of the Capgemini Group), today announced the 17th edition of the World Quality Report 2025: Adapting to Emerging Worlds. The report reveals that while nearly 90% of organizations are now actively pursuing generative AI (Gen AI) in their quality engineering (QE) practices, only 15% have achieved enterprise-scale deployment.

The report finds a widening gap between organizational interest in GenAI and actual readiness to adopt it effectively within QE. The journey from experimentation to implementation is more complex than anticipated, requiring alignment between operational innovation and strategic oversight.

"Quality engineering is being redefined by AI. Standing still is no longer an option – organizations must embrace AI-driven transformation to stay competitive and deliver faster with higher confidence," said Tal Levi-Joseph, Senior Vice President, Application Delivery Management at OpenText. "AI has organizations moving beyond traditional testing to embed quality throughout the software delivery lifecycle."

"Comparing year on year data from the World Quality Reports, Generative AI in Quality Engineering has shifted from early experimentation to strategic integration. While technical progress is clear, many organizations still struggle to align GenAI enabled quality engineering with business goals. In 2025, we're seeing more focus on governance, ROI, and cross-functional impact. The challenge ahead is closing the Gen AI divide turning investment into measurable value," said Mark Buenen, Global Leader, Quality Engineering & Testing at Capgemini.

Key findings from the report:

Widespread adoption : 89% of responding organizations are piloting or deploying GenAI–augmented workflows, with 37% in production and 52% in pilot phases.

: 89% of responding organizations are piloting or deploying GenAI–augmented workflows, with 37% in production and 52% in pilot phases. Momentum and recalibration : The rate of non-adopters of GenAI increased to 11%, up from 4% in 2024, but still considerably lower than 2023's 31%, indicating the initial rush has given way to a more grounded and complex strategy about readiness and value.

: The rate of non-adopters of GenAI increased to 11%, up from 4% in 2024, but still considerably lower than 2023's 31%, indicating the initial rush has given way to a more grounded and complex strategy about readiness and value. Limited scale : Only 15% of respondents have achieved enterprise-wide implementation, while 43% remain in the experimental phase and 30% operate within limited use cases.

: Only 15% of respondents have achieved enterprise-wide implementation, while 43% remain in the experimental phase and 30% operate within limited use cases. Evolving use cases : GenAI is shifting from analyzing outputs (such as defect analysis and reporting) to shaping inputs, with test case design and requirements refinement now leading adoption.

: GenAI is shifting from analyzing outputs (such as defect analysis and reporting) to shaping inputs, with test case design and requirements refinement now leading adoption. Operational gains with caveats : Organizations report an average productivity boost of 19%, but one third have seen minimal gains, highlighting the need for smarter integration strategies.

: Organizations report an average productivity boost of 19%, but one third have seen minimal gains, highlighting the need for smarter integration strategies. New barriers emerge : In 2025, top challenges experienced by respondents include integration complexity (64%), data privacy risks (67%), and hallucination and reliability concerns (60%). This is a change from 2024 when top obstacles were more strategic in nature: lack of validation strategy (50%), insufficient AI skills (42%), and undefined QE organization (41%).

: In 2025, top challenges experienced by respondents include integration complexity (64%), data privacy risks (67%), and hallucination and reliability concerns (60%). This is a change from 2024 when top obstacles were more strategic in nature: lack of validation strategy (50%), insufficient AI skills (42%), and undefined QE organization (41%). Skills gap remains : 50% report their organizations lack AI/ML expertise, which is unchanged from 2024.

: 50% report their organizations lack AI/ML expertise, which is unchanged from 2024. Strategic misalignment: Many organizations treat GenAI as a tactical enhancement rather than a strategic enabler, resulting in fragmented execution and underfunded initiatives.

"For organizations to unlock GenAI's full potential in quality engineering, they must invest in skills, governance, data and outcome alignment. AI amplifies capability, but it cannot substitute for it," Levi-Joseph said. "As the report reveals, the organizations that succeed are those that strengthen their quality engineering fundamentals and use AI to augment core capabilities, such as design, development, and testing."

The report also emphasized the emergence of collaborative intelligence, where human expertise and AI capabilities combine to drive quality outcomes. This hybrid approach is proving essential as organizations navigate the tension between innovation and accountability. The report also showed that while shift left is still the dominant approach in quality engineering, the shift-right approach is gaining traction.

To download the full report, visit www.worldqualityreport.com.

Additional Resources

Learn more about OpenText DevOps Cloud.

OpenText was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools. Read about it here.

About the World Quality Report 2025

Now in its 17th edition, the World Quality Report is an annual study that explores the latest trends, challenges, and future outlooks for quality engineering across industries. The report is based on extensive research and surveys with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive understanding of the software quality landscape.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools, By Joachim Herschmann, Sushant Singhal, Ross Power, C.A. Swan, 6 October 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

World Quality Report 2025 research methodology:

The World Quality Report is the only global report analyzing application quality and testing trends. This year's edition has tracked and examined the most important trends and developments in Quality Engineering and Testing by surveying more than 2,000 senior executives across 22 countries and 10 sectors. The expert findings are complemented with commentary, examples and best practices from senior executives from various fortune 500 organizations that participated in deep-dive interviews around these topics.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at http://www.opentext.com/.

Connect with us:

OpenText Executive Thought Leadership Blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Brad Thomas, OpenText, [email protected], or Saheli Chakraborty, [email protected],