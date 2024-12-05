OpenText Partners with Secure Code Warrior to Deliver Comprehensive Application Security and Customized Developer Risk Management

The new agreement empowers development teams with continuous upskilling to turn security into a strategic advantage, reduce risks, and elevate customer trust

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced a strategic partnership with Secure Code Warrior to integrate its dynamic learning platform into the OpenText Fortify application security product suite. This partnership will help developers improve their secure coding skills through real-time training to reduce risks, quickly identify and resolve vulnerabilities, and ultimately build greater trust with customers.

Cyberattacks exploiting unpatched software vulnerabilities continue to surge. According to OpenText Cybersecurity's 2024 Global Ransomware Survey, 62% of organizations that experienced a ransomware attack in the past year traced the attack back to a software supply chain partner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in April emphasized the importance of secure development with the 2024 Secure by Design guidance, which helps organizations evaluate their software suppliers' cybersecurity practices. In response, organizations are increasingly adopting DevSecOps practices, integrating security into every stage of the software development lifecycle.

The integration of Fortify and Secure Code Warrior supports these DevSecOps and Secure-by-Design efforts by equipping organizations with the ability to embed real-time security and risk management training within the coding process. This allows development teams to move quickly without compromising security, minimizing the risk of introducing vulnerabilities, reducing remediation time, and preventing recurring issues. By integrating security early, organizations can turn robust cybersecurity and DevSecOps practices into a competitive advantage.

"Every organization is affected by insecure code—whether they're a software company or simply using third-party software," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "Today, securing code is a fundamental requirement, not just a best practice. It's essential for protecting the organization, its customers, and its partners. Our work with Secure Code Warrior addresses the human risk factors in software development, enabling organizations to embed secure coding practices and giving developers the confidence to innovate securely."

"In our new era of 'AI-written code,' it is important that software engineers develop critical thinking skills to spot insecure and secure coding patterns, understand Secure-by-Design principles and new AI security issues. Secure Code Warrior makes it possible for OpenText customers to remediate vulnerabilities faster and address these issues at the root cause. Our customers see a 53% vulnerability reduction and 2x faster remediation with their developers," said Pieter Danhieux, CEO & co-founder, Secure Code Warrior. "Our partnership with OpenText now provides a seamless application security and risk management experience to solve this challenge."

Together, OpenText Fortify and Secure Code Warrior will help organizations by providing:

Targeted Developer Training: Secure Code Warrior transforms Fortify's SAST findings into tailored, agile secure code training, equipping developers with the skills needed to identify and fix vulnerabilities efficiently.

Secure Code Warrior transforms Fortify's SAST findings into tailored, agile secure code training, equipping developers with the skills needed to identify and fix vulnerabilities efficiently. Faster Remediation: The combination of Fortify's insights and AppSec capabilities with Secure Code Warrior's guidance simplifies code analysis so developers can quickly understand and fix vulnerabilities, whether in application code or APIs.

The combination of Fortify's insights and AppSec capabilities with Secure Code Warrior's guidance simplifies code analysis so developers can quickly understand and fix vulnerabilities, whether in application code or APIs. Enhanced Developer Skills: Secure Code Warrior integration provides real-time, hands-on training, empowering developers to write secure code from the start.

Secure Code Warrior integration provides real-time, hands-on training, empowering developers to write secure code from the start. Reduced Risk: Continuous learning and immediate feedback help minimize security risks by preventing vulnerabilities in the development phase. Integrated secure coding training reduces vulnerabilities by up to 50%.

With Secure Code Warrior, OpenText customers can also benchmark their security program against industry peers to establish a standard that aligns with their business goals. Utilizing benchmarks provides a baseline for performance comparison, enabling data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement opportunities to optimize security posture.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a secure coding platform that sets the standards that keep our digital world safe. We do this by providing the world's leading agile learning platform that delivers the most effective secure coding solution for developers to learn, apply, and retain software security principles. More than 600 enterprises trust Secure Code Warrior to implement agile learning security programs and ensure the applications they release are free of vulnerabilities. For more information about Secure Code Warrior, visit www.securecodewarrior.com.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

