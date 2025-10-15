OpenText Partners with Core42 to Advance United Arab Emirates' Digital Transformation through AI Innovations

Hon. Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of AI and Digital Transformation Participates in Signing Ceremony at annual Dubai GITEX Global Conference

DUBAI, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and automation initiatives across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) public sector. The collaboration aims to deliver sovereign, scalable, and secure digital solutions aligned with the UAE's national vision for technological leadership.

The signing was held during GITEX Global 2025, with the ceremony attended by the Hon. Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, underscoring the international scope and ambition of this partnership.

"This partnership exemplifies how Canadian innovation can contribute meaningfully to global digital transformation," said Minister Solomon. "We congratulate OpenText and Core42 in their collaboration to deliver trusted, sovereign AI solutions that reflect the best of Canadian and Emirati expertise."

Under the MOU, OpenText and Core42 will combine their strengths to deliver trusted, AI-driven solutions to government and public sector clients. Key areas of collaboration include:

AI and automation initiatives aligned with the UAE's national vision for digital transformation and AI adoption

Collaboration around observability and AIOps, enterprise service management, intelligent automation, service orchestration and cloud native workloads

Combined marketing and outreach activities, including customer workshops, webinars, and co-branded events

Data protection, governance, and sovereignty, ensuring full compliance with UAE regulatory and security standards

"OpenText is proud to lead this strategic initiative to support the UAE's digital transformation journey," said James McGourlay, Interim Chief Executive Officer, OpenText. "By combining our secure, scalable AI and information management capabilities with Core42's regional expertise, we're enabling the UAE government to deliver smarter, more efficient services while upholding the highest standards of data sovereignty and governance."

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenText to further strengthen our next-generation AI infrastructure and cloud-based solutions for government entities in the UAE and beyond," Talal M. Al Kaissi, EVP, Chief Partnerships & Government Affairs Officer, Core42. "This alliance is a testament to our collaborative approach to transformation, and the benefits will be harnessed across the wider G42 ecosystem of companies. Collectively, we continue to operationalize G42's Intelligence Grid, powering the foundations of the next digital era and this partnership will bolster our ability to deliver sovereign, high-performing technology solutions tailored to national-scale initiatives."

This collaboration positions both organizations to accelerate AI-enabled transformation across government services, strengthen the UAE's digital sovereignty, and deliver AI-powered outcomes in a secure, governed, and locally anchored architecture.

Disclaimer: The MOU is nonbinding and serves as a strategic framework; any commercial agreements will be formalized through subsequent contracts.

