Delivering Contextual AI: OpenText Unlocks the Power of Secure Information Management

Cloud Editions 25.4 gives organizations a trusted data foundation to operationalize AI with business context for strong compliance and measurable outcomes

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced the release of Cloud Editions (CE) 25.4, introducing innovations that help organizations securely unlock the value of their information and put AI to work with industry-specific, use-case-driven solutions.

With CE 25.4, customers can move from "Content in Context" to "AI in Context," putting trusted data at the center of their AI strategy. With enriched and governed enterprise data in various OpenText platforms, organizations can accelerate AI readiness and benefit from operational productivity. CE 25.4 helps customers discover hidden data, transform raw content into intelligence, and curate information with business context.

"At OpenText, we're helping customers move beyond information readiness to AI in context--intelligence that delivers secure, actionable results," said Savinay Berry, CPO & CTO of OpenText. "Every solution we build helps organizations manage, govern, and protect their data while safely adopting AI at scale. With Cloud Editions 25.4, we're empowering CIOs, developers, and innovators to experiment boldly, embrace AI responsibly, and turn information into trusted outcomes faster."

Trusted AI-Ready Data

CE 25.4 recognizes that AI depends on three critical types of data:

Human-generated content : Structured data and unstructured data such as files, emails, images, texts, and audio created by users.

: Structured data and unstructured data such as files, emails, images, texts, and audio created by users. Machine-generated content : Log files from IT monitoring, security systems, network operations, endpoints, QA testing, and more.

: Log files from IT monitoring, security systems, network operations, endpoints, QA testing, and more. Content between organizations: Data from B2B integrations, supplier networks, and commerce flows.

According to IDC, 90% of the world's content resides behind enterprise firewalls and this private data is essential for deploying effective AI. In fact, 89% of CIOs say their AI strategy hinges on robust information management according to OpenText's recent survey. Connecting all three types of data into AI-led cross-functional workflows is the competitive advantage OpenText can bring customers -- ensuring private intellectual property remains secure, is governed by the right permission settings, and is ready to fuel powerful AI outcomes.

New AI in Context Innovations with CE 25.4

With OpenText's latest release, customers can gain access to a suite of enhancements designed around three principles:

AI Ready: Tools and services to uncover hidden data, enrich it with business context, and prepare it for AI consumption.

Tools and services to uncover hidden data, enrich it with business context, and prepare it for AI consumption. AI in Context: Functional role specific AI solutions built on curated, governed data that meet industry standards.

Functional role specific AI solutions built on curated, governed data that meet industry standards. Secure, Governed, Compliant: Advanced protection for sensitive data, identities, and endpoints, with intelligent threat detection and behavioral analysis.

CE 25.4 introduces new Aviator capabilities across a wide range of specific business roles including:

Policy & Compliance Management: Automatically identify and update non-compliant documents, behaviors, or trade transactions.

Document Classification and Management: Auto-tag and store documents according to business context. Archive and dispose of documents per records retention rules.

Service Management: Enhance service quality and reduce resolution times.

Quality Control Management: Generate QA scripts and automate testing of user stories.

Text-to-Code Conversion: Enable non-technical users to query databases.

Audit Preparation: Accelerate audit readiness by identifying gaps in documentation.

Anomaly Detection: Spot unexpected changes in supply chain transactions that signal business issues.

Carbon Emission Calculations: Help clients reduce emissions by aggregating data across trading partners and systems.

New Advisory & Support Services

To help customers maximize the value of CE 25.4, OpenText is launching a comprehensive suite of services:

Upgrade to CE 25.4 Today

OpenText Cloud Editions 25.4 is available now. Customers are encouraged to upgrade to take advantage of the latest innovations and prepare their organizations for the future of AI.

Engage Our Experts

To learn more about CE 25.4 visit here and see how OpenText can help your organization become AI-ready. Contact our advisory team today.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

