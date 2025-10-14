OpenText Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for the 11th Successive Year

Recognition based on OpenText's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant review for Application Security Testing (AST) for the 11th consecutive year.

OpenText™ Application Security helps organizations build resilient software by embedding security testing across the entire development lifecycle. The company's application security platform combines proven SAST, DAST, and SCA capabilities with next-generation innovations like AppSec Aviator, its AI-powered assistant that automates auditing, accelerates remediation, and improves accuracy. By reducing false positives and delivering actionable insights directly to developers, teams can fix issues faster and with confidence.

OpenText Application Security is a comprehensive, enterprise-grade platform available in any deployment model and integrates seamlessly into modern DevSecOps pipelines, cloud-native environments, and developer workflows. With advanced AI-driven analysis, extensive ecosystem integrations, and continuous security research updates, OpenText empowers organizations to reduce risk, speed release cycles, and securely scale application development.



"This recognition reinforces our focus on enabling organizations to build secure applications at scale, while navigating the complexity of cloud, AI, and regulatory change," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President, Security Product, OpenText. "With our unified Application Security portfolio, we are helping organizations embed security across the software development lifecycle so they can innovate with confidence."

OpenText's Application Security Testing portfolio enables customers to utilize DevSecOps best practices with a platform designed for flexibility and scale. Key capabilities include:

Comprehensive Application Security Posture Management (ASPM): Provides a unified view to correlate, deduplicate, and prioritize findings across the platform so organizations can streamline remediation and strengthen governance. Third-party findings can also be integrated via APIs or parser plug-ins.

Provides a unified view to correlate, deduplicate, and prioritize findings across the platform so organizations can streamline remediation and strengthen governance. Third-party findings can also be integrated via APIs or parser plug-ins. AI risk detection : Identifies threats in real time, including prompt injection, data leakage, and insecure input handling. Configurable policies help organizations quickly flag or block risky components.

: Identifies threats in real time, including prompt injection, data leakage, and insecure input handling. Configurable policies help organizations quickly flag or block risky components. Flexible deployment options: Available on-premises, in SaaS and private cloud environments, or as managed services. Broad language support gives organizations one of the industry's most versatile solutions.

For more information on OpenText's Application Security Testing platform, visit OpenText Application Security. To view the report, visit Gartner 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

About Gartner

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

