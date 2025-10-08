AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response Now Seamlessly Integrated with Microsoft Defender, Entra ID, and Security Copilot

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced new innovations within OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution deeply integrated with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Copilot for Security. The joint solution helps security teams detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster while cutting alert noise.

Adversaries are using AI to move faster and hide better. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response extends Microsoft Copilot for Security with behavior-based indicators and identity context from continuous endpoint and user analysis--yielding more relevant summaries, guided investigations, and recommended actions so analysts can quickly move from signal to response with higher confidence

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is a foundational element of the next-generation OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud. Now fully integrated with Microsoft security tools--including Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Entra ID, and Microsoft Security Copilot-- the solution is designed to help organizations with comprehensive visibility, identity-centric protection, accelerated detection, and coordinated enterprise-wide response.

"With OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, we're simplifying security while delivering stronger protection against insider threats and sophisticated, hard-to-detect attacks," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products. "Powered by AI and built with deep integration into Microsoft security tools, OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response filters out the noise and surfaces the most relevant, high-confidence threats-- including those that often go unnoticed. This allows security teams to respond with greater speed, precision and confidence."

Key Use Cases and Benefits for Customers

Across evaluations and upcoming deployments, customers are most interested in:

Insider threats & data misuse – Spot anomalous access, privilege abuse, and exfiltration patterns across endpoints and identities.

– Spot anomalous access, privilege abuse, and exfiltration patterns across endpoints and identities. Account takeover & identity attacks – Correlate risky sign-ins and device signals to surface credential abuse earlier.

– Correlate risky sign-ins and device signals to surface credential abuse earlier. Early-stage ransomware & hands-on-keyboard activity – Detect suspicious encryption behavior, discovery, and persistence tactics before impact.

– Detect suspicious encryption behavior, discovery, and persistence tactics before impact. Alert noise reduction & triage – Prioritize high-confidence threats with behavior-based indicators so analysts focus on what matters.

– Prioritize high-confidence threats with behavior-based indicators so analysts focus on what matters. Guided investigation & automated response – Enrich cases with context and trigger playbooks to accelerate containment and remediation

This launch reinforces OpenText's commitment to simplifying cybersecurity with AI-driven solutions that preempt attacks, mitigate compliance risks and improve efficiency--across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

"Our partnership with OpenText brings powerful new capabilities to organizations looking to strengthen their security posture against accelerating attacks," said Heather Deggans, Vice President, Americas Software Development Companies, Enterprise Partner Solutions from Microsoft. "With deep integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Entra ID, and Security Copilot, OpenText's Core Threat Detection and Response helps customers seamlessly harness their existing data to elevate their effectiveness and efficiency in addressing elusive threats and to amplify their ROI. We also look forward to building on this partnership to expand beyond endpoint and identities and into additional sources in the future."

As part of its broader vision for secure information management with AI, OpenText is addressing one of today's biggest challenges: complexity. New research from the Ponemon Institute highlights why reducing complexity has become a top priority: 73% of security and IT leaders say streamlining security is essential to strengthening their posture, yet the growth of IoT devices and unstructured data continue to make defenses harder to manage underscoring the need for AI-driven, integrated security.

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is available now as part of the OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud. To learn more, visit: www.opentext.com/cybersecurity.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

