OpenText Enters Agreement to Serve as the Platform of Choice for Enterprise Information Management for the U.S. National Institutes of Health

Agreement will enable more capacity for remote work, process automation and digital transformation with deployment of OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ AppWorks

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) announced today that U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) will extend deployment of OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ AppWorks to support the agency's enterprise information management requirements. OpenText will support NIH with electronic document management and document workflows to expedite and improve internal processes, regulatory support systems for clinical research, records management, and laboratory and quality management.

NIH is the primary federal agency conducting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. The new agreement between OpenText and NIH builds on the successful application of OpenText solutions for information management and process automation at The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

"The work of the NIAID and NIH has never been more important," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "By providing the right information management tools, OpenText helps ensure that NIH employees across the country can access the information they need to continue their life-saving work in a secure, compliant, and efficient way. We are proud to support the critical work at the NIAID and are excited to expand this partnership across NIH."

The 27 institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs) of NIH produce an incredible volume of content, requiring advanced information management tools to ensure collaboration, compliance, and efficiency. The OpenText suite provides NIH the technology foundation to redefine inefficient document management, business administration, and scientific-support processes. A number of ICOs already utilize OpenText Content Suite and AppWorks as the technology backbone for numerous enterprise document repositories and workflows. By automating several workflows, they have dramatically increased the efficiency and reliability of human resources, remote work, and regulatory processes by automating transfer of documents and electronic approvals.

COVID-19 amplified NIH's need for information management by forcing a rapid shift to remote work. OpenText Content Suite helped NIH to quickly authorize individuals for remote work, maintain NIH and Institute compliances, and minimize disruption to critical business activities. With OpenText solutions, NIH could more quickly adapt to minimize disruptions.

Under the enterprise license agreement announced this week, all 27 ICOs at NIH have access to the OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ AppWorks platforms via a shared service model. They will also be able to leverage the more than 100 applications NIAID has configured and developed to support administrative, business, and research functions. Finally, OpenText subject matter experts will provide training options to ensure NIH has access to the right tools and expertise.

OpenText Content Suite is a comprehensive content services platform that provides a foundation to manage the lifecycle, distribution, and use of information across organizations. Content Suite ensures agile information governance to address an increasingly complex and dynamic regulatory landscape and the rapid growth of business information.

OpenText™ AppWorks™ provides a single platform to simplify process automation, case management using low-code application development. It creates opportunities to re-engineer processes around business needs, deliver seamless customer experiences, and adapt to changing expectations while improving operational efficiency and managing risk.

For more information on OpenText products and solutions, visit https://www.opentext.com.

For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.

