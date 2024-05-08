OpenText Completes $2 Billion Debt Reduction

WATERLOO, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that, as previously indicated, it completed its $2 billion debt reduction using the net proceeds from its AMC divestiture, which reflects $940 million paid to terminate the Company's Term Loan B due 2025 and $1.06 billion to reduce amounts outstanding under its Acquisition Term Loan due 2030.

