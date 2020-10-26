OpenText Announces Flexible Cloud Platform for Developers

The OpenText™ Developer Cloud provides industry leading services for developers looking to extend, integrate, and develop new business applications



WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the OpenText™ Developer Cloud, a new cloud platform for application development based on OpenText information management services. OpenText provides a platform for developers to create custom solutions to manage information, building a community of innovators that can create better enterprise applications.

"The OpenText Developer Cloud provides access to world class APIs and tools, allowing developers to build information management solutions for today's biggest challenges," said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. "This is a new way to use OpenText services to build something unique."

Developers now have access to wide collection of OpenText services that can be grouped into eight categories:

Capture & Digitize: Allows for automated processes that greatly reduces or eliminates data entry errors Store & Manage: Allows for Content Services managing application critical information Analyze, Report: Allows for highly interactive analytics functionality to be seamlessly embedded into your solutions Process & Automate: Allows for the transition from manual business processes to be automated and driven by critical data points Search & Discover: Allows for powerful insight into your customers' data landscape which can be used to freeze assets or dispose of liability Integrate & Access: Allows for reliable access between apps and data sources View & Communicate: Allows for customized creation and publication of content tailored to the targeted audience Protect & Secure: Allows for information and end-point security to ensure ultimate privacy, compliance, and governance controls

OpenText will continue to bring additional services from across the OpenText portfolio as the Developer Cloud evolves.

"OpenText Developer Cloud is a set of services designed, delivered, and operated by trusted OpenText experts and partners," said Brian DeWyer, CTO and Co-founder, Reveille Software, Inc. "With OpenText Developer Cloud, modern REST API interfaces are matched with industrial strength content services to rapidly enable the creation of web or desktop Information Management apps, allowing customers and partners to place and process content where it makes sense."

The Developer Cloud is available now as part of the OpenText CE 20.4 launch, announced today at OpenText World 2020. Existing customers and partners can register for a demonstration account on the OpenText Cloud Platform at https://developer.opentext.com/. Developers new to OpenText can also quickly sign up for a trial account that provides full access to test APIs.

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

