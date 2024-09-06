OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 Provides Insight for Revolutionizing Business Analytics with AI

Virtual Summit to Feature Renowned Customer Speakers and In-Depth Sessions on the Future of Data Analytics

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the upcoming OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024, a premier virtual event that brings together industry leaders, data experts and technology innovators from around the globe. This year's Summit, which will be held Sept. 10-11, highlights the transformative power of AI and analytics, featuring a distinguished lineup of customer speakers and a series of in-depth sessions focused on real-world applications and success stories.

This summit offers a unique opportunity to dive deep into the latest innovations and engage directly with industry leaders, data enthusiasts, and experts. The lineup includes customers from the healthcare, FinTech, AdTech and travel industries.

Notable customer sessions include:

A Fireside Chat with OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea and Criteo CTO Diarmuid Gill : In the exclusive fireside chat, Barrenechea and Gill will discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing massive data volumes, the role of OpenText Vertica in Criteo's data strategy, and the potential for GenAI in digital marketing.

In the exclusive fireside chat, Barrenechea and Gill will discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing massive data volumes, the role of OpenText Vertica in Criteo's data strategy, and the potential for GenAI in digital marketing. Philips Healthcare: Predictive IoT Maintenance and ML for Optimal Performance and Zero Downtime: Discover how OpenText customer, Philips Healthcare, is using data analytics to predict and prevent medical equipment downtime, contributing to patient safety, staff satisfaction, and more efficient care delivery.

Discover how OpenText customer, Philips Healthcare, is using data analytics to predict and prevent medical equipment downtime, contributing to patient safety, staff satisfaction, and more efficient care delivery. Analytics for Clients & Operations at Scale by Criteo : Klébert Hodin from Criteo's R&D team will provide an overview of how Criteo leverages OpenText Vertica to support the company's business growth. The session highlights current challenges, the strategies used to overcome them, and what Criteo anticipates for the future of data analytics in their operations.

: Klébert Hodin from Criteo's R&D team will provide an overview of how Criteo leverages OpenText Vertica to support the company's business growth. The session highlights current challenges, the strategies used to overcome them, and what Criteo anticipates for the future of data analytics in their operations. Data Lakehouse Best Practice to Unlock Customer Insights by Lastminute.com: LastMinute.com will provide an engaging session on data lakehouse best practice to support customer analytics and insights. Discover how advanced data analytics techniques can transform raw customer data into actionable customer insights to support personalized marketing strategies and enhanced customer experiences.

In addition to these keynotes, the summit offers an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand insights into OpenText's latest innovations:

Sneak Peek: Data Discovery Now Integrated with Analytics Database (Vertica): Explore the enhanced capabilities of OpenText™ Data Discovery integrated with OpenText Analytics Database (Vertica). This demo will showcase how this powerful combination can elevate data insights and drive smarter business decisions.

Explore the enhanced capabilities of OpenText™ Data Discovery integrated with OpenText Analytics Database (Vertica). This demo will showcase how this powerful combination can elevate data insights and drive smarter business decisions. Inside Looks: Product Innovations with the OpenText Product and Engineering Team: Join the product and engineering team to explore OpenText's analytics product strategy, preview two upcoming product releases and learn how OpenText's accelerated innovation path can help maximize existing investments and drive data initiatives forward.

"At OpenText, we believe that the future of business lies in the intelligent application of AI and data analytics," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer at OpenText. "The OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 is more than just an event—it's a catalyst for change, where industry leaders and innovators come together to explore the next wave of digital transformation. Through our in-depth sessions and the insights shared by our esteemed customers, we're demonstrating how advanced analytics can not only drive business success but also reimagine what's possible in today's data-driven world."

