TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Open Heavens is back, and this New Year's Eve, it's set to be bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever. Taking place at the International Centre in Toronto, the free annual event will feature Michael W. Smith, Don Moen, Chevelle Franklyn, and Joe Mettle, uniting thousands of attendees from across Canada and beyond for a night of incredible live music, high-energy performances and celebration.

OH25 lineup - Open Heavens 2025 Brings Michael W. Smith and Global Music Icons to Toronto for a Grand, Glorious, and Game-Changing NYE Celebration

For the very first time, Michael W. Smith, a multi-generational music icon whose songs have inspired millions, will take the Open Heavens stage. He'll be joined by Don Moen, an international music legend; Chevelle Franklyn, a powerhouse vocalist known for her dynamic stage presence; and Joe Mettle, whose music carries the sound of Ghana to fans around the world.

"This year's Open Heavens is going to be grand, glorious, and game-changing," said the Open Heavens planning team. "We can't wait to see thousands of voices coming together to ring in 2026 with joy, music, and unforgettable energy."

Pastor Wale Akinsiku (PWA) of House of Praise added: "Open Heavens has always been a celebration that brings people together. With Michael W. Smith joining the lineup this year, it's going to be extraordinary."

Now in its 12th year, Open Heavens has become a must-attend NYE event in Toronto, known for its family friendly high-energy atmosphere, the happiest countdown in the city, and live performances that feel bigger than a concert--a true shared experience.

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Reserve your spot and bring friends and family to be part of one of Canada's most anticipated New Year's Eve events.

Save Your Spot Today: www.NYEinTO.com

About Open Heavens:

Open Heavens is Canada's premier free annual New Year's Eve celebration, bringing together thousands of people for a night of live performances, high-energy celebration, and community. Known for its unforgettable countdown and world-class artists, Open Heavens has become a defining NYE tradition in Toronto.

