Ooredoo Group Partners with Aduna to Accelerate Access to Telecom APIs Across MENA and Beyond

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ooredoo Group today announced a new collaboration with Aduna, the global Network API aggregator, to make its standardized telecom APIs available to businesses across MENA and around the world through a single, global platform.

Through this collaboration, banks, fintechs, e-commerce platforms, and digital service providers can now integrate directly with Ooredoo APIs including identity verification, SIM swap, KYC, payments, and communications that will enable secure, cross-border digital transactions without the need for complex integrations or multiple local agreements.

Rene Werner, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Acting Group Chief Commercial Officer, Ooredoo, said: "With this collaboration, we are turning network intelligence into practical business value. Businesses can now plug Ooredoo APIs into their platforms and deliver safer, faster, and more innovative digital services to customers wherever they are."

The collaboration marks a key milestone in Ooredoo's strategy to capture value from the global API economy, where telecom operators are opening their networks to enable innovation, interoperability, and new revenue models across industries.

Building on Ooredoo's work with the GSMA's CAMARA project, which defines global standards for open telecom APIs, the partnership with Aduna operationalizes these standards and connect Ooredoo's API portfolio to Aduna's global aggregation layer to enable simple, secure access across borders and industries.

"This partnership connects the dots between standardization and scale," Rene added. "From CAMARA to Aduna, we're building the full value chain for scalable, interoperable APIs that empower innovation."

Gradual onboarding of Ooredoo operating companies into the Aduna ecosystem is expected to take place through 2027, providing global developers and enterprises with a single point of access to Ooredoo's digital capabilities.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said: "Aduna was created to help telecom operators like Ooredoo turn standardization into monetization. By connecting Ooredoo's advanced API capabilities to a global distribution platform, we're enabling businesses everywhere to innovate faster, safer, and with greater scale. This partnership expands Aduna's footprint across the MENA region and underscores our shared commitment to driving the global Network API economy forward."

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet, and enterprise managed services to millions of customers, Ooredoo is committed to enriching people's digital lives and driving innovation in every market it serves.

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunagloba adunaglobal.com.

