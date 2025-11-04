Aduna and Zain's Dizlee partner to accelerate Network API commercialization across MENA

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Dizlee, Zain Group's API monetization arm, to accelerate the deployment of new digital services across multiple Zain markets and Omantel. The collaboration will open new revenue streams, enhance customer experiences, and help enterprises access trusted, telco-grade solutions at scale.

Through this partnership, Dizlee will serve as the gateway between Zain and its operating company Omantel, enabling Aduna with faster rollouts of advanced APIs such as Number Verification, SIM Swap Detection, Identity, and fraud prevention across multiple countries. These capabilities will empower banks, fintechs, insurers, e-commerce platforms, and government agencies to build trusted, customer-centric digital services with global interoperability.

Aduna, a joint venture backed by leading telecom operators and Ericsson, simplifies access to advanced, CAMARA-compliant APIs through a single global aggregation platform. By connecting Dizlee's regional API ecosystem to Aduna's growing international footprint, the partnership will streamline commercialization, shorten time-to-market, and deliver innovative services at scale across the MENA region.

"Our partnership with Dizlee marks an important milestone in Aduna's expansion across MENA," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "By connecting Zain's extensive footprint and Omantel's reach with Aduna's global aggregation platform, we are unlocking the full value of standardized Network APIs. Together, we will accelerate innovation, protect end users, and empower enterprises to deliver next-generation digital services across the region and beyond."

"Dizlee's regional success in API leadership is the result of collaboration with visionary partners. By combining the Network APIs from all Zain operating companies under a unified platform based on the CAMARA protocol, we ensure global interoperability and standardization," said Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Digital and Investment Officer. "This partnership with Aduna not only opens new revenue opportunities for our B2B clients--such as fintech, insurance, e-commerce, and government agencies--but also reinforces our role as a regional leader in the fast-growing network API economy."

Since its launch in 2018, Dizlee has built a unified digital core for Zain and Omantel, streamlining operations and enabling over 280 services from 47 partners across gaming, entertainment, advertising, and APIs. By centralizing and exposing APIs, it accelerates partnerships, shortens time-to-market, and strengthens Zain's position as the only MENA operator offering a Group-wide, one-stop platform that connects partners to eight markets and over 50 million customers.

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

