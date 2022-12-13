Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP) partners with ALAViDA, a LifeSpeak Company, to improve access to substance-use support for educational professionals

ALAViDA's TRAiL service will connect OTIP members to on-demand resources for timely, confidential support

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - ALAViDA Health Ltd. (Alavida), a LifeSpeak Inc. company (TSX: LSPK) and a leading virtual provider of evidence-based substance-use management, announced today that its TRAiL service will be available to the Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP). The addition will allow OTIP's 280,000 members, staff, retired teachers, and affiliates to easily and confidentially track their substance-use journey with self-guided resources and 24/7 support.

The TRAiL platform uses a connected virtual care model that provides content and features that adapt to the individual's needs and goals. The program is confidential and accessible on any connected device, giving plan members the privacy to engage in substance-use management on their own terms.

"OTIP has an established track record of helping members make the best choices for their physical and mental health, and managing substance-use challenges is an increasingly important part of that commitment. By giving members access to the ALAViDA virtual solution, OTIP will empower members to securely and confidentially address their substance use before it results in incident or crisis. That includes prevention, detection, treatment, and support for family members struggling with substance use," said Michael Held, CEO and Founder, LifeSpeak.

It's estimated by the Canadian Mental Health Association that approximately 21% of the Canadian population will experience addiction at some point in their lives. Meanwhile, a study commissioned by the Mental Health Commission of Canada and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction found pandemic-induced stress has contributed to increased rates of both substance use and addiction . Unfortunately, studies have estimated that only one in ten seek treatment for alcohol and drug use for reasons including stigma.

"We believe that giving our members and their dependants easy access to evidence-based support and self-guided resources will help them stay on track and perform at their best in the classroom and the community," said Vic Medland, CEO, OTIP. "We offer comprehensive mental health resources to our members, and ALAViDA is an excellent complement to our current offering, as it allows active and retired members of the education community, and their loved ones, to seek confidential support, early intervention, and treatment when they need it."

To learn more about this partnership, visit try.alavida.com/OTIP . For more about ALAViDA, visit alavida.com and for more about OTIP, visit OTIP.com .

About ALAViDA, a LifeSpeak Company

ALAViDA, part of the LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK) family of companies, is a leading iCBT platform and virtual care provider focused on the science of substance-use management. ALAViDA offers confidential support for anyone questioning their relationship with alcohol and drugs. ALAViDA's self-guided resources are available on-demand, and members can connect with their virtual care team for personalized care on any device. ALAViDA is an employee benefit with varying plans and personalized therapeutic services, which has proven to minimize time out of the workplace. To learn more, visit ALAViDA.com . For information on corporate programs or to establish a referral relationship, email [email protected] .

About Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan

Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan believes in building community from the inside out and that being good is great, but doing good is better. OTIP exists to make a difference in the education community by helping current and former teachers make the best insurance choices for their needs. To learn more, visit OTIP.com or follow OTIP on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , or YouTube .

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading whole-person wellbeing platform that blends personal and digital support for the workplace. LifeSpeak Inc.'s suite of solutions allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise at scale, meeting individual employees wherever they are on their personal wellbeing journeys. As the parent company to LIFT Digital, ALAViDA Health, Torchlight, and Wellbeats, LifeSpeak Inc. provides in-depth expertise across mental health, wellness, physical fitness, substance use, and caregiving. With more than 30 years of collective experience, LifeSpeak Inc. works with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions are used to uncover gaps in wellbeing at the individual and organizational levels, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc) , or visit www.LifeSpeak.com .

