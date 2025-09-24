Ontario Securities Commission virtual roundtable for draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will be holding a virtual roundtable: OSC Roundtable: Pathways to Truth and Reconciliation, where we will explore and discuss our draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation. It is also one of the last chances to consider the draft and to provide us with your comments before the feedback period closes on October 31, 2025.
We encourage rightsholders in Ontario, Indigenous organizations, market participants, regulators, investors and investor advocates to attend virtually, listen in and provide feedback.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Virtual (link will be shared with registered attendees prior to the event)
|
Registration:
|
Register for OSC Roundtable: Pathways to Truth and Reconciliation
Speakers
Opening:
- Grandmother Dorothy Peters, Aboriginal Legal Services
Roundtable panel:
- Cherie Brant, Partner and National Leader, Indigenous Law, Borden, Ladner Gervais LLP
- Clint Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Cedar Leaf Capital
- Carol Anne Hilton, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenomics Institute
- Tom Hunter, Senior Advisor of Indigenous Engagement, Canadian Securities Administrators
- Myan Marcen-Gaudaur, Director, Social Impact & Reconciliation, Scotiabank
- Scott Munro, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Financial Management Board
For speaker bios and more event details, please visit the OSC website.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.
For Media Inquiries: Public Affairs Team, [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
