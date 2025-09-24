Ontario Securities Commission virtual roundtable for draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will be holding a virtual roundtable: OSC Roundtable: Pathways to Truth and Reconciliation, where we will explore and discuss our draft Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation. It is also one of the last chances to consider the draft and to provide us with your comments before the feedback period closes on October 31, 2025.

We encourage rightsholders in Ontario, Indigenous organizations, market participants, regulators, investors and investor advocates to attend virtually, listen in and provide feedback.

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025



Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: Virtual (link will be shared with registered attendees prior to the event)



Registration: Register for OSC Roundtable: Pathways to Truth and Reconciliation

Speakers

Opening:

Grandmother Dorothy Peters , Aboriginal Legal Services

Roundtable panel:

Cherie Brant , Partner and National Leader, Indigenous Law, Borden , Ladner Gervais LLP

, Partner and National Leader, Indigenous Law, , Ladner Gervais LLP Clint Davis , Chief Executive Officer, Cedar Leaf Capital

, Chief Executive Officer, Cedar Leaf Capital Carol Anne Hilton , Chief Executive Officer, Indigenomics Institute

, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenomics Institute Tom Hunter , Senior Advisor of Indigenous Engagement, Canadian Securities Administrators

, Senior Advisor of Indigenous Engagement, Canadian Securities Administrators Myan Marcen-Gaudaur , Director, Social Impact & Reconciliation, Scotiabank

, Director, Social Impact & Reconciliation, Scotiabank Scott Munro, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Financial Management Board

For speaker bios and more event details, please visit the OSC website.

