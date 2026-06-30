Ontario Securities Commission releases its 2026 Annual Service Commitment Review

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its 2026 Annual Service Commitment Review, which outlines the timelines investors, registrants and other market participants can expect when interacting with the OSC.

As part of this annual exercise, the OSC conducts a comprehensive review of its service standards and benchmarks against the standards of regulators in other leading jurisdictions. Throughout the year, the OSC remains responsive to various factors and market conditions and may update service standards as necessary. Performance results against these standards, including explanations where a target has not been met, are reported quarterly on the OSC website.

Changes to our service standards, effective July 1, 2026, are outlined in the 'summary of changes' within the 2026 Annual Service Commitment Review. All other service standards remain unchanged.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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