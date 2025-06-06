ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ANDREW DEFRANCESCO, File No. 2025-10
Jun 06, 2025, 14:18 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on June 6, 2025, in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 6, 2025, and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated June 3, 2025, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
