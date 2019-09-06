Ontario residents to benefit from local road upgrades and other transportation infrastructure improvements

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is vital to connecting communities and ensuring that Canadians get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development announced funding for seven projects to improve roads, bridges, and docks in Ontario.

The municipalities of Central Frontenac, Pelham, West Elgin, Warwick, and Serpent River First Nation will see significant reconstruction projects on their roadways. In addition, upgrades will be made to the Windigo Island dock and Beechwood Bridge in North Middlesex.

These projects will improve safety for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and boaters.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $7.5 million in the seven projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Ontario will contribute over $4.4 million, with municipalities and First Nations responsible for the remaining costs.

"Improving transportation infrastructure helps ensure Canadians have more time to spend with their families every day. Once complete, these important road and transportation upgrades in Ontario will result in safer and more efficient ways for residents and visitors to travel."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers 60% of the total costs.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Ontario residents to benefit from local road upgrades and other transportation infrastructure improvements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven local transportation improvement projects in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $7.5 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Province of Ontario will contribute over $4.4 million towards the projects, with municipalities and First Nations responsible for the remainder.

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal or Local Government Funding Reconstruction of a Section of Victoria Street in the Town of Watford Township of Warwick RNIS The reconstruction of approximately 350 metres of Victoria Street from Nauvoo Road to John Street in Watford. Work will include road re-alignment, concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and new asphalt. $620,814 $344,862 $196,114 Reconstruction of a Section of Blacks Road Municipality of West Elgin RNIS The reconstruction of a section of Blacks Road and the replacement of a bridge in the Municipality of West Elgin. Work will include upgrading approximately 4.7 kilometres of Blacks Road between Highway 401 and Johnston Line, with better alignment and improved sight lines. $719,400 $399,627 $149,973 Reconstruction of a Section of Pelham Street Town of Pelham RNIS The project will see the reconstruction of approximately three kilometres of Pelham Street. Work will also include new sidewalks bike lanes and street lighting. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $3,793,078 Rehabilitation of the Beechwood Bridge Municipality of North Middlesex RNIS The rehabilitation of the Beechwood Bridge, which will include installing a new, 20-metre span, addressing drainage and road approaches, and sandblasting and repainting the existing steel structure. $1,150,000 $766,590 $383,410 Reconstruction and Upgrade to Elizabeth Street Town of Central Frontenac RNIS The reconstruction of approximately two kilometres of Elizabeth Street includes road widening, new sidewalks, culvert replacements, ditching, paving and better parking. $1,899,816 $1,055,348 $920,025 Upgrade of the Windigo Island Docking Infrastructure Accessibility Animakee Wa Zhing 37 First Nation RNIS The design and construction of a steel pipe dock in Northwest Angle No. 37 to replace an existing structure, and include ramps and floating docks. $241,500 $59,023 $21,477 Serpent River First Nation Road Upgrades Serpent River First Nation Reserve RNIS The project will reconstruct roads on the Serpent River First Nation Reserve. Work will also include applying erosion control and adding shoulders, drainage and culverts. $443,520 $108,396 $39,444

