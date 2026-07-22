Ontario Philharmonic Presents: LIGHTHOUSE - CANADIAN JAZZ-ROCK MUSIC LEGENDS at TORONTO's KOERNER HALL ON SEPTEMBER 10, 2026

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ontario Philharmonic presents LIGHTHOUSE, Canada's legendary jazz-rock band, joining forces with Ontario Philharmonic's string ensemble for an unforgettable evening celebrating more than five decades of groundbreaking music at Toronto's Koerner Hall, September 10, 2026, at 7pm.

LIGHTHOUSE (CNW Group/Ontario Philharmonic)

This unique collaboration celebrates the extraordinary legacy of a band whose revolutionary blend of rock, jazz and classical forever changed Canadian music. Audiences enjoy timeless classics including One Fine Morning, Sunny Days, Pretty Lady, 1849, Hats Off (To The Stranger) and Take It Slow--songs continuing to captivate listeners, receive regular radio play and inspire new fans to one of Canada's richest musical catalogues.

When drummer Skip Prokop and composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Paul Hoffert founded LIGHTHOUSE in Toronto in 1969, they envisioned something the music world had never experienced: a band combining rock's power with sophisticated jazz improvisation and orchestral textures, creating a bold musical language that transformed popular music.

LIGHTHOUSE exploded onto the international stage, performing at Carnegie Hall, the Fillmore East and West, Expo '70 in Japan and the Isle of Wight Festival, becoming the only group invited to perform there twice alongside The Who, The Doors, Joni Mitchell and Miles Davis. They attracted hundreds of thousands of fans and became one of the 1970s' defining live acts.

Honours followed: three consecutive Juno Awards as Canada's Best Group, multiple Gold records, Canada's first Platinum album by a Canadian group, induction into the Q107 Rock&Roll Hall of Fame, recognition as Honorary Fellows of the Royal Conservatory of Music and recent inductions - Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and Canadian Walk of Fame.

Today, founding member Paul Hoffert leads an exceptionally energetic ensemble with outstanding musicianship. LIGHTHOUSE is not only part of Canadian rock music history--they continue writing it, their music simply shines brighter with time. Experience that history live on September 10, 2026 at Koerner Hall in a performance promising to be epic.

LIGHTHOUSE lighthouserockson.com: Legendary Canadian Jazz-Rock Band

ONTARIO PHILHARMONIC ontariophil.ca: One of Ontario's leading professional orchestras, widely respected for dynamic programming and vibrant performances, under Marco Parisotto's leadership, one of Canada's top international conductors.

"A fantastic orchestra led by a first-rate conductor." (Musical Toronto)

TICKETS $60 to $120, rcmusic.com or Phone RCM's Box Office +1.416.408.0208. More info at ontariophil.ca

SOURCE Ontario Philharmonic

INTERVIEW INQUIRIES: Laura Vaillancourt: [email protected] +1.905.706.5799