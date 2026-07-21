Ontario Philharmonic Presents An Evening of All-Canadian Super Talent On Stage

REMIGIO: THE FUSION OF FIRE & SPIRIT at TORONTO's KOERNER HALL

Friday, SEPTEMBER 11, 2026

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ontario Philharmonic presents "REMIGIO: The Fusion of Fire & Spirit" at Koerner Hall - a spectacular evening of dramatic crossover artistry and orchestral brilliance.

Juno-Award-winning tenor, guitarist, songwriter, and composer REMIGIO PEREIRA joins Ontario Philharmonic to bring an unprecedented artistic vision to the stage that unites voice, guitar, and original composition in a performance of emotional depth and electrifying power.

Remigio & Ontario Philharmonic Speed Speed

More than a great voice, REMIGIO's career spans multiple disciplines. He made music history by simultaneously reaching two #1 spots on the Billboard and iTunes charts with a vocal album and an instrumental guitar album. This unusual combination of vocal and instrumental mastery gives this concert its unmistakable identity.

The evening features original music from REMIGIO's multi-platinum records alongside fan favorites like O sole mio, Caruso, Puccini's E lucevan le stelle from Tosca, Portuguese Fado and two new works receiving their Toronto premieres: Dies Irae for Tenor and Orchestra and Fogo do Céu for Guitar and Orchestra from his musical The Firmament. The repertoire reveals an intimate, expressive side of his artistry alongside the epic, theatrical qualities that define his unique tenor sound.

Complementing these compositions are virtuoso orchestral works by R.Strauss, Falla, and Ravel, adding romantic rhythmic fire to a vivid dialogue between voice, guitar, and the sweeping sounds of the 79-piece Ontario Philharmonic under the direction of the incomparable Maestro Marco Parisotto.

When fire and spirit collide, unforgettable music happens - an epic night of vocal showstoppers and powerful orchestral masterpieces!

REMIGIO remigiosmusic.com: Juno-Award-winning tenor, guitarist, songwriter, and composer known for his crossover artistry as a founding member of The Tenors.

"Real opera chops...spine-tingling." (Edmonton Sun)

MARCO PARISOTTO marcoparisotto.com: One of Canada's top international conductors.

"The signature of an artist who stands among the greatest." (Le Devoir)

ONTARIO PHILHARMONIC ontariophil.ca: One of Ontario's leading professional orchestras, widely respected for dynamic programming and vibrant performances.

"A fantastic orchestra led by a first-rate conductor." (Musical Toronto)

TICKETS $60 to $120, rcmusic.com or by phone at RCM Box Office 416.408.0208. More info at ontariophil.ca

ADDITIONAL REMIGIO DATES IN ONTARIO:

REMIGIO and his band VOX INAUDITO

September 16: Wolf Performance Hall (London, ON)

September 17: FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (St. Catharines, ON)

SOURCE Ontario Philharmonic

INTERVIEW INQUIRIES: Gary Martins: [email protected] +1.902.312.1346