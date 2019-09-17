Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 16, 2019 Français
Sep 17, 2019, 00:02 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -
Monday 16/09/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
03, 13, 25, 26, 29 Grand No 03
Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
03, 09, 12, 32, 37
04, 13, 20, 39, 45
05, 06, 08, 10, 42
06, 10, 17, 18, 44
07, 33, 37, 39, 40
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-H, 7-D, J-D, 6-C, 2-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 5, 8, 18, 20 & 39 Bonus 11.
PICK-2: 2 6
PICK-3: 5 3 5
PICK-4: 3 8 5 0
ENCORE: 3502382
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 13, 15, 18, 21, 27, 29, 30, 32,
33, 36, 37, 43, 47, 53, 61, 62, 65, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 2
PICK-3: 9 0 4
PICK-4: 6 2 6 5
ENCORE: 5192977
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 12, 13, 17, 22, 28, 29, 31, 32,
40, 41, 45, 51, 57, 58, 60, 65, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
FISHING
|
MOOSE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SHOVEL
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
