Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 16, 2019

Monday 16/09/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

03, 13, 25, 26, 29 Grand No 03

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE

03, 09, 12, 32, 37

04, 13, 20, 39, 45

05, 06, 08, 10, 42

06, 10, 17, 18, 44

07, 33, 37, 39, 40

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-H, 7-D, J-D, 6-C, 2-C.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

3, 5, 8, 18, 20 & 39 Bonus 11.

PICK-2: 2 6

PICK-3: 5 3 5

PICK-4: 3 8 5 0

ENCORE: 3502382

DAILY KENO

3, 6, 13, 15, 18, 21, 27, 29, 30, 32,

33, 36, 37, 43, 47, 53, 61, 62, 65, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 2

PICK-3: 9 0 4

PICK-4: 6 2 6 5

ENCORE: 5192977

DAILY KENO

2, 4, 12, 13, 17, 22, 28, 29, 31, 32,

40, 41, 45, 51, 57, 58, 60, 65, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEARS FISHING MOOSE PRAIRIES SHOVEL WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

