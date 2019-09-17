Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 16, 2019 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Sep 17, 2019, 00:02 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 16/09/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
03, 13, 25, 26, 29 Grand No 03

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE

03, 09, 12, 32, 37
04, 13, 20, 39, 45
05, 06, 08, 10, 42
06, 10, 17, 18, 44
07, 33, 37, 39, 40

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-H, 7-D, J-D, 6-C, 2-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 5, 8, 18, 20 & 39 Bonus 11.

PICK-2: 2  6

PICK-3: 5  3   5

PICK-4: 3  8   5   0

ENCORE: 3502382

DAILY KENO
3,  6, 13, 15, 18, 21, 27, 29, 30, 32,
33, 36, 37, 43, 47, 53, 61, 62, 65, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3  2

PICK-3: 9  0   4

PICK-4: 6  2   6   5

ENCORE: 5192977

DAILY KENO
2,  4, 12, 13, 17, 22, 28, 29, 31, 32,
40, 41, 45, 51, 57, 58, 60, 65, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

FISHING

MOOSE

PRAIRIES

SHOVEL

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 16, 2019

News provided by

OLG Winners

Sep 17, 2019, 00:02 ET