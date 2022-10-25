Ontario Invests in Creating More Employment Opportunities for People with Developmental Disabilities

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Ontario has invested $1.4 million to connect 100 people with developmental disabilities to meaningful part-time employment which meet the needs of multiple employers. The investment follows Community Living Toronto and Corbrook Awakening Abilities partnering with the Ontario government to launch a cluster employment model for those with developmental disabilities.

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development visits with MyJobMatch partners at Community Living Toronto. (CNW Group/Community Living Toronto)

"Our government is building a province that leaves no one behind," said Monte McNaughton, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "It is inspiring to see how Community Living Toronto is connecting people with developmental disabilities to the training they need to find purpose-driven jobs close to home. Through our Skills Development Fund, we will continue to invest in innovative programs that lift people up and spread opportunity to every corner of our province."

Community Living Toronto and Corbrook Awakening Abilities teams have been working with Placemaking 4G to design and create a platform to which other agency partners and employers can connect with job seekers. The technology identifies, matches, and provides administrative support required to facilitate an individual having a full-time job. The MyJobMatch platform provides a virtual space where employment innovation can occur.

"We are pleased that the provincial government continues to support the developmental services sector" said Brad Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Community Living Toronto. "Employers need innovative ways to meet their employment demands and employees need stability when working with multiple employers. Creating this platform can help those with developmental disabilities connect with the right employment resources."

Upon completion, MyJobMatch will have 200 active employers, creating 400 positions for job seekers which provides a win-win solution for both employers and employees.

This project is funded by Ontario's Skills Development Fund , a more than $560 million initiative that supports innovative programs that connect job seekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.

To find out more about MyJobMatch, visit myjobmatch.ca

About Community Living Toronto

Community Living Toronto has been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families since 1948. We offer a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities. We are proud to support over 4,000 individuals and their families in 80+ locations across Toronto.

About Corbrook Awakening Abilities

As a community-based service organization, Corbrook has been making an important contribution to the lives of people with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. We embrace a person-directed philosophy and approach, supporting people to make informed decisions and personal choices that will help them achieve their goals. Our unique range of skill-building opportunities enable people to become more independent, promote self-esteem, find their employment path, and enhance their quality of life.

