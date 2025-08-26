Ontario Government Announces Funding for Safehaven's Bloor Redevelopment Project

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Safehaven celebrated an historic milestone as Premier Doug Ford and Minister Michael Parsa announced a provincial funding contribution for the planning and redevelopment of Safehaven's Bloor Street site. This transformational investment will contribute to the development of a new home for children and adults with complex medical needs, expanding access to specialized, community-based care and strengthening Safehaven's critical role in Ontario's system of care.

Premier Ford and Minister Parsa with Safehaven CEO Susan Bisaillon, Board Chair Marelize Konig, Board Member Laurel Brazill and clients (CNW Group/Safehaven)

"Safehaven has been a lifeline for families for over 35 years, providing critical care for children and adults with complex care needs," said Premier Doug Ford. "With our $21 million investment, we're making sure Safehaven can keep enriching lives and supporting families for decades to come."

The new Safehaven will provide enhanced living spaces, expanded programming, and integrated supports for children and adults with complex medical needs, giving families the confidence that their loved ones can live in a safe, connected, and supported environment.

"Today's announcement is great news for adults and children with disabilities and their families. By contributing to the redevelopment of Safehaven's Bloor Street site, our government is taking meaningful action to make a positive difference for Toronto families," said Michael Parsa, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. "Ontario is proud to partner with Safehaven and its compassionate and hardworking staff as we work together to provide greater choice and flexibility. Thank you to everyone who made this happen."

"Every child with complex medical needs deserves a home where they can belong, grow, and thrive," said Susan Bisaillon, CEO of Safehaven. "This investment will allow Safehaven to continue transforming lives, giving medically complex individuals the stability, support, and dignity they need, while strengthening the broader healthcare system. With this investment, we are expanding hope, possibility, and opportunity for some of the most vulnerable in our community. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Ontario for their leadership and support."

ABOUT SAFEHAVEN

Safehaven is a Toronto-based not-for-profit organization that supports individuals with medical complexities and disabilities. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where individuals with complex care needs can live with dignity and respect. Safehaven has served thousands of individuals, providing exceptional care to meet their unique needs, including residential care, respite care, and transitional care, empowering clients to reach their full potential and live a meaningful, independent life not defined, nor limited, by disability.

