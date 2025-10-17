Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes to Electricity Prices for Households, Small Businesses and Farms

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) for households, small business and farms will change as of November 1, 2025. Winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will also take effect.

Also, effective November 1, 2025, the Ontario government's Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will change to 23.5%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill of residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $36 each month.

Table 1 shows the TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2025, and the hours to which those prices apply.

Table 1 - Winter TOU Prices, Effective November 1, 2025



Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2025 TOU Prices Off-Peak Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays 9.8¢/kWh Mid-Peak Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 15.7¢/kWh On-Peak Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 20.3¢/kWh

Table 2 shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh of electricity per month at the lower price in the Winter:

Table 2 – Winter Tiered Prices, Effective November 1, 2025

Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2025 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 12.0¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 14.2¢/kWh

Table 3 shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan and the hours to which those prices apply.

Table 3 - Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) Price Plan, Effective November 1, 2025



ULO Price Periods (Year-round) November 1, 2025 ULO Prices ULO Ultra-Low Overnight Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. 3.9¢/kWh ULO Weekend Off-Peak Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 9.8¢/kWh ULO Mid-Peak Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. 15.7¢/kWh ULO On-Peak Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. 39.1¢/kWh

___________ [1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

Residential, small business and farm customers can choose their price plan, either TOU, Tiered or ULO prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers

There is help available for customers who need assistance with their bill payments. Find out about low-income bill payment support programs at oeb.ca/billhelp and at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

Winter Disconnection Ban

Under the OEB's winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2025, to April 30, 2026. Find out more about the rules electricity and natural gas utilities must follow, including those related to disconnection.

Additional Information and Resources

About the OEB

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. We protect the interests of consumers and support the delivery of clean, reliable and affordable energy for the people, farms and businesses of Ontario. Our goal is to deliver public value through prudent regulation and independent adjudicative decision-making which contributes to Ontario's economic, social and environmental development. You can learn more about us at oeb.ca.

Independence in the hearing and determination of matters is a key element of the OEB's mandate, established through legislative structures, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister of Energy and Mines and the Chair of the OEB, and by-laws that set out clear lines of communication between government and the OEB. Commissioner panels hear and determine matters independently, with legislative protections and other instruments to ensure decisions are free from interference by the CEO, the Board of Directors and government. This also includes the Chief Commissioner when not assigned to the specific case.

