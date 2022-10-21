Ontario Energy Board announces changes to electricity prices for households and small businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices for households and small businesses will be lowered as of November 1, 2022 under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP). The winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in the threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will take effect November 1 as usual.

Also effective November 1, 2022, the Ontario government's Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will be changed to 11.7%. The OER is a pre-tax credit that appears at the bottom of electricity bills. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER would decrease bills by about $13.91 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2022 are shown in Table 1 below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2022 TOU Prices Off-Peak Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays 7.4 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 10.2 ¢/kWh On-Peak Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 15.1 ¢/kWh Table 1- Winter TOU Price Periods

The table below shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:



Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2022 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 8.7 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 10.3 ¢/kWh Table 2- Winter Tier Thresholds

Residential and small business customers can choose their price plan, either TOU or Tiered prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers

Find out about low-income bill payment support programs at oeb.ca/billhelp.

Learn more about the Ontario government's electricity support programs at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

In addition, under the OEB's winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.

1 The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

