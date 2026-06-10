Ontario Creates announces the 2026 Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners

This year's winners showcase the richness and range of Ontario's English and French literary talent

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates, a government of Ontario agency, proudly presents the 2026 Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners, highlighting exceptional literary works of the past year. The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners showcase local authors and publishers and will inspire Canadians to enjoy homegrown stories and support the local literary ecosystem.

The 2026 Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium Literary and Poetry (English and French) winners, announced at an evening award ceremony, are:

2026 English Book Winner: We, the Kindling, authored by Otoniya J. Okot Bitek (Kingston, Ontario) and published by Penguin Random House.

2026 English Poetry Book Winner: Revolutions, authored by Hajer Mirwali (Toronto, Ontario) and published by Talonbooks.

2026 French Book Winner: Maman bleue, authored by Sarah Migneron (Ottawa, Ontario) and published by Prise de parol.

2026 French Poetry Book Winner: Haus, authored by Lisa L'Heureux (Ottawa, Ontario) and published by Prise de parole.

Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here.

The Trillium Book Award encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario-based writers. Book award recipients receive $20,000, and their respective publishers receive $2,500 for the marketing and promotion of the titles. Poetry book winners receive $10,000, and their respective publishers will receive support to promote the winning titles.

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"From trauma, survival and shared female experiences to identity, belonging, silence and shame, the 2026 Trillium Book Award winners are powerful reminders of what it means to endure and rebuild in worlds shaped by violence, expectation and vulnerability," said Karen Thorne-Stone, President and CEO, Ontario Creates. "Celebrating this year's Ontario Trillium Book Award winners amplifies the voices and stories that define the province's literary landscape and cultural memory."

"Through the annual Trillium Book Awards, we ensure that bold, necessary storytelling continues to be supported, shared and brought into wider public conversation," said Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates. "I'm consistently amazed by both the diversity and creative content produced by the authors and publishers who continue to prove the strength and prosperity of Ontario's creative economy."

The 2026 Trillium Book Award winners and finalists feature a total of 16 talented Ontario authors from across the province, including eight Greater Toronto Area authors, six Ottawa authors, one Peterborough author and one Kingston author.

ABOUT THE TRILLIUM BOOK AWARDS

Three titles are short-listed for each of the English and French-language poetry categories, which recognize literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry.

Now in its 39th year, the Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and writing.

In 2006, the French language awards were enhanced such that the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in French language is awarded every two years, with eligible titles over the two years considered for the Award.

Previous winners include internationally acclaimed authors as Stuart Ross, Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand, Alice Munro, Margaret Atwood, Thomas King, Gilles Lacombe, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

Ontario is home to the country's largest book publishing industry, contributing $980M to our economy and supporting over 6,000 jobs each year. The publishing industry is both culturally significant and an economic driving force for the province.

ABOUT ONTARIO CREATES

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors.

SOURCE Ontario Creates

MEDIA CONTACTS, Alexandra Connor, Media Profile: [email protected], Jennifer Pountney, Ontario Creates: [email protected]