Ontario Creates Announces 2023 Trillium Book Award Winners

Four Ontario Authors Honoured with Ontario's Top Literary Award

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates, an agency of the government of Ontario, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Trillium Book Awards, honouring four Ontario authors with the province's most prestigious literary prize.

Including collections of poetry meditating on the universality of grief, a surprising and startling debut collection, and an allegorical portrait of feminine identity, alongside a suspenseful adventure novel for children: the 2023 Trillium Award-winning titles captivate readers with compelling storytelling and literary excellence. Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here:

Trillium Book Award (English) | WINNER

The Book of Grief and Hamburgers , Stuart Ross (ECW Press)

, (ECW Press) Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English) | WINNER

My Grief , the Sun , Sanna Wani (House of Anansi Press)

, (House of Anansi Press) Prix Trillium (French) | WINNER

Circé des hirondelles , Gilles Lacombe (Éditions L'Interligne)

, (Éditions L'Interligne) Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium (French) | WINNER

Le secret de Paloma, Michèle Laframboise (Éditions David)

QUOTES

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Trillium Book Awards! The Ontario Government is proud to showcase the outstanding achievements of our talented writers. The book industry brings immense value to the cultural landscape of Ontario while providing a boost to our economy."

~ The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

"It's our honour to celebrate the finalists and winners of the 2023 Trillium Book Award. As we mark the impressive 36th year of Ontario's premiere literary celebration, I am inspired by the remarkable storytelling power of these authors, and proud to support Ontario's publishers to bring books to readers around the world."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

There were 16 Finalists nominated for the 2023 Trillium Book Awards in the four categories. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these winning titles.

The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles. Three titles were short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in the English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Award recipients will receive a $10,000 and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles.

and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles. Le Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium (en langue française) was introduced in the 20 th Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le Prix de poésie Trillium. In 2023, the Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium was awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Award recipients will receive $10,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le poésie Trillium. In 2023, the Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium was awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Award recipients will receive and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Previous winners include internationally acclaimed authors as Ann Shin , Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King , Marguerite Andersen , Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

include internationally acclaimed authors as , Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , , , Andrée Lacelle, , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.4 billion industry, with Ontario contributing more than two-thirds of total national operating revenue at $980 million . Ontario's publishing industry supports over 6,000 jobs.

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

ontariocreates.ca

Disponible en français

SOURCE Ontario Creates

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Gibson, Argyle PR, 416-707-5044, [email protected]; Jennifer Pountney, Manager of Communications, Ontario Creates, 416-642-6632, [email protected]