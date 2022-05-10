Ontario Creates Announces 16 Trillium Book Award Finalists

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates is proud to present the finalists for the 2022 Trillium Book Award, the province's most prestigious literary prize for English and French-language Ontario authors.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of recognizing excellence and fostering diversity of Ontario's writers and writing. Sixteen titles are on Trillium's Book Award shortlist – across all genres, in English and French. The depth of creativity and excellence span from international love stories to gripping poetry, capturing the minds of booklovers across Canada and around the globe.

Trillium Book Award

Brian Francis , Missed Connections: A Memoir in Letters Never Sent , McClelland & Stewart / Penguin Random House

McClelland & Stewart / Penguin Random House Catherine Graham , Æther: An Out-of-Body Lyric , Buckrider Books / Wolsak & Wynn Publishers

, Buckrider Books / Wolsak & Wynn Publishers Sydney Hegele , The Pump , Invisible Publishing

, Invisible Publishing Pamela Korgemagi , The Hunter and the Old Woman , House of Anansi Press

House of Anansi Press Ann Shin , The Last Exiles, Park Row / Harlequin Trade Publishing

Trillium Book Award for Poetry

Roxanna Bennett , The Untranslatable I , Gordon Hill Press

Liz Howard , Letters in a Bruised Cosmos , McClelland & Stewart/Penguin Random House Canada

McClelland & Stewart/Penguin Random House Canada Bardia Sinaee , Intruder, House of Anansi Press

Prix Trillium

Soufiane Chakkouche, Zahra , Éditions David

Éditions David Marie-Hélène Larochelle, Je suis le courant la vase , Leméac Éditeur

, Leméac Éditeur Robert Marinier , Un conte de l'apocalypse , Éditions Prise de parole

Éditions Prise de parole Marie-Thé Morin, Errances , Éditions Prise de parole

Éditions Prise de parole Michèle Vinet, Le malaimant, Éditions L'Interligne

Prix de Poésie Trillium

Sylvie Bérard, À croire que j'aime les failles , Éditions Prise de parole

Éditions Prise de parole Sonia-Sophie Courdeau, Ce qui reste sans contour , Éditions Prise de parole

Éditions Prise de parole Chloé LaDuchesse, Exosquelette, Mémoire d'encrier

Find out more about Ontario's emerging talent and their nominated work here.

After two-years of virtual awards, The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners will be announced in-person, and honour past award nominees and recipients who were unable to experience in-person celebrations. We encourage you to tune in via Facebook Live on June 21, 2022, to help celebrate our winners.

QUOTES

"The Trillium Book Award catapults Ontario's talented writers onto the national stage and celebrates the unique and diverse voices of great Ontario authors. The work of Ontario authors contribute to our cultural diversity and their stories are a reflection of our rich heritage. The publishing industry, which helps amplify Ontario's literary talent, has contributed millions of dollars to our economy, supporting the economic recovery of our province. I am thrilled to support the 35th anniversary of the Trillium Book Awards and look forward to another 35 years."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

"The creativity and excellence of this year's Trillium Book Award nominees is evidence of the talent we proudly celebrate across Ontario and abroad. I continue to be impressed by the new voices and literary stories we are introduced to each year. The publishing industry, which sets the stage for our authors, supports over 6,500 jobs each year. I am proud to see the creative industries continue to grow and contribute to Ontario's economic recovery. Now is a perfect time to discover a new Ontario author and to support a local business by stocking up on these nominees for your summer reading list."

~ Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive $2,500 to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive to promote the winning titles. Three titles are short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry.

Le Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium (en langue française) was introduced in the 20 th Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le Prix de poésie Trillium. In 2022, the Prix de poésie Trillium will be awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a $10,000 prize.

Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le Prix de poésie Trillium. In 2022, the Prix de poésie Trillium will be awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a prize. Previous winners include international acclaimed authors and rising stars such as Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

include international acclaimed authors and rising stars such as Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.7 billion industry, with Ontario contributing more than two-thirds of total national operating revenue at $1.1 billion .

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

