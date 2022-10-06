New acquisition and three indications of interest signed in Canada and the U.S.

For the third quarter ended August 31, 2022 , sales reached $472.9 million , up 26.7%, of which 15.8% from internal growth and 10.9% from acquisitions. In Canada , sales rose by 14.8% to $279.6 million . In the United States , sales climbed 43.7% (US$) to US$150.0 million , representing 41% of total sales.

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - "Richelieu (TSX: RCH) delivered a solid performance in the third quarter, in line with previous periods. Our steady growth and impeccable financial position attest to the efficiency of our business model, tailored to the specific needs of our diversified customer base, to our ability to react quickly and adapt to changing market conditions, as well as our resolute focus on customer service. Our results reflect the substantial impact of our acquisition, innovation and diversification strategies in specialized segments that are complementary to our operations. We continue to integrate our acquisitions in accordance with our criteria for optimizing performance while pursuing our strategies of expansion, innovation and market development in North America with a quality of service that sets us apart in our markets», indicated Richard Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer.

New developments in North America – Richelieu completed its fourth acquisition since the beginning of the fiscal year – the 80th since 1988 – Quincaillerie Deno is a distributor of specialty hardware products operating in Quebec. In addition, the Corporation signed indications of interest for three new acquisitions, two in Canada and one in the United States. Together, this recent acquisition and the three transactions in progress would represent sales of approximately $23 million on an annual basis. In order to further seize and create growth opportunities in the short and long term, Richelieu is pursuing several expansion projects in the United States where it currently operates 57 strategically located distribution centers. In addition to the expansion of its Fort Myers, Atlanta and Chicago centers, Richelieu has begun the expansion of its Pompano and Nashville centers, and is also planning to open new centers in Carlstadt and Minneapolis.

3rd Quarter Results

Third-quarter consolidated sales reached $472.9 million, compared to $373.3 million for the corresponding quarter of 2021, an increase of $99.6 million or 26.7%, of which 15.8% from internal growth and 10.9% from acquisitions. At comparable exchange rates to the third quarter of 2021, the consolidated sales increase would have been 24.9% for the quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Richelieu achieved sales of $409.6 million in the manufacturers market, compared to $313.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $96.1 million or 30.7%, of which 17.7% from internal growth and 13.0% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores stood at $63.3 million, up $3.5 million or 5.9% over the third quarter of 2021, entirely from internal growth.

In Canada, Richelieu recorded sales of $279.6 million, an increase of $36.2 million or 14.8% over the third quarter of 2021, of which 13.8% from internal growth and 1.0% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to $228.0 million, compared to $197.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.7%, of which 14.5% from internal growth and 1.2% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $51.6 million, up $5.2 million or 11.2% over the corresponding quarter of 2021, entirely from internal growth.

In the United States, sales totalled US$150.0 million, compared to US $104.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, up US$45.7 million or 43.7%, of which 15.3% from internal growth and 28.4% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to US$140.9 million, compared to US$93.5 million, an increase of 50.7% over the third quarter of 2021, of which 18.7% from internal growth and 32.0% from acquisitions. Sales in US$ to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $9.1 million. Total U.S. sales in Canadian dollars stood at $193.3 million, compared to $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 48.9%. These sales accounted for 40.9% of consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 34.8% of consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter earnings before income taxes, interest and amortization ("EBITDA") reached $79.2 million and were up $15.2 million or 23.8% over the third quarter of 2021, resulting mainly from increased sales. Gross margin decreased slightly from the third quarter of 2021 and EBITDA margin stood at 16.7%, compared to 17.1% for the corresponding quarter of 2021. Net earnings grew 20.1%. Considering non-controlling interests, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation amounted to $46.4 million, up 19.6% over the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings per share rose to $0.83 basic and $0.82 diluted, compared to $0.69 basic and diluted for the third quarter of 2021, increases of 20.3% and 18.8%, respectively.

Third quarter cash flows from operating activities (before net change in non-cash working capital balances) amounted to $60.9 million or $1.08 diluted per share, an increase of 23.5%, compared to $49.3 million, or $0.87 diluted per share for the corresponding quarter of 2021, stemming primarily from the net earnings growth. Net change in non-cash working capital balances used cash flows of $58.2 million, reflecting the increase in inventories of $92.6 million, whereas change in accounts receivable and other items represented cash inflows of $34.4 million. Consequently, operating activities represented a cash inflow of $2.7 million, compared to a cash inflow of $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Nine-months Results

For the first nine months, consolidated sales reached $1.3 billion, an increase of $303.0 million or 29.1% over the first nine months of 2021, of which 16.2% from internal growth and 12.9% from acquisitions. At comparable exchange rates to the first nine months of 2021, the consolidated sales increase would have been 28.0%.

EBITDA totalled $210.8 million, up $47.7 million or 29.3% over the first nine months of 2021. Gross margin declined slightly over the corresponding nine-month period of 2021. As for EBITDA margin, it stood at 15.7%, compared to 15.6% for the first nine months of 2021. Net earnings increased 27.4%. Considering non-controlling interests, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation totalled $123.4 million, up 27.1% over the corresponding nine months of 2021. Net earnings per share amounted to $2.21 basic and $2.19 diluted, compared to $1.74 basic and $1.72 diluted for the first nine months of 2021, up 27.0% and 27.3%, respectively.

Assets

Total assets amounted to $1.2 billion as at August 31, 2022, compared with $964.2 million as at November 30, 2021, an increase of 23.0%. Current assets grew by 25.2% or $166.3 million over November 30, 2021. This increase stems from the addition of current assets following the business acquisitions made during the first quarter and from the rise in inventories resulting from the increase in demand and in supply costs. Non-current assets increased 18.2% mainly due to the addition of intangible assets and goodwill related to the business acquisitions.

The Corporation continues to benefit from a healthy and solid financial position. As at August 31, 2022, total debt was $5.4 million, mainly representing balances payable on acquisitions.

Dividends

On October 6, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 0.13$ per share to shareholders of record as at October 20, 2022, payable on November 3, 2022. The declared dividend is designated as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

PROFILE AS AT AUGUST 31, 2022

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, manufacturer and importer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 100,000 customers who are served by 106 centers in North America – 47 distribution centers in Canada, 57 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

Notes to readers — Richelieu uses earnings before interest, income taxes and amortization ("EBITDA") because this measure enables management to assess the Corporation's operational performance. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service its debt. However, EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to operating income, net earnings, cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Because EBITDA is not a standardized measurement as prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to the EBITDA of other companies. Richelieu also uses adjusted cash flows from operating activities, which are based on net earnings plus the amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use asset, deferred tax expense (or recovery), share-based compensation expense and financial costs. These additional measures do not account for net change in non-cash working capital items to exclude seasonality effects and are used by management in its assessments of cash flows from long-term operations. Therefore, adjusted cash flows from operating activities may not be comparable to those of other companies. Certain statements set forth in this report (generally identified by terms such as "may", "could", "might", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate" or comparable variants) constitute forward-looking statements which, by their very nature, remain subject to other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports. Although management considers these assumptions and expectations reasonable based on the information available at the time they are provided, such assumptions and expectations could prove inaccurate and actual results could differ materially. Richelieu is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to account for future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable legislation. The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and interim MD&A for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 will be available shortly on the website of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.richelieu.com.

OCTOBER 6, 2022, CONFERENCE CALL AT 2:30 P.M. (EASTERN TIME)

Financial analysts and investors interested in participating in the conference call on Richelieu's results to be held at 2:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022, may dial 1-888-390-0620 a few minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available as of 5:45 p.m. on October 6, 2022, until midnight on October 13, 2022, by dialling 1-888-390-0541, access code: 729037 #. Members of the media are invited to listen in.

Photos are available under "About Richelieu" – "Media" section at www.richelieu.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] As at

August 31,

2022 As at

November 30,

2021

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents — 58,707 Accounts receivable 214,359 199,585 Inventories 603,953 395,464 Prepaid expenses 7,170 5,423

825,482 659,179 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 52,328 46,239 Intangible assets 67,155 53,910 Right-of-use assets 108,192 87,013 Goodwill 125,093 110,776 Deferred taxes 7,669 7,063

1,185,919 964,180 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank overdraft 85,918 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 169,454 155,009 Income taxes payable 12,134 21,281 Current portion of long-term debt 5,350 5,339 Current portion of lease obligation 26,949 21,174

299,805 202,803 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 95 1,100 Lease obligation 89,145 71,880 Deferred taxes 9,758 9,868 Other liabilities 9,926 9,592

408,729 295,243 Equity



Share capital 61,680 54,610 Contributed surplus 7,787 7,046 Retained earnings 684,506 590,522 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,252 14,264 Equity attributable to shareholders of the

Corporation 774,225 666,442 Non-controlling interests 2,965 2,495

777,190 668,937

1,185,919 964,180

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

[In thousands of dollars, except earnings per share] [Unaudited] For the three months

ended August 31, For the nine months

ended August 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Sales 472,883 373,298 1,345,284 1,042,263 Operating expenses excluding amortization 393,703 309,361 1,134,521 879,210 Earnings before amortization, financial

costs and income taxes 79,180 63,937 210,763 163,053 Amortization of property, plant and equipment

and right-of-use assets 9,950 7,291 27,667 21,167 Amortization of intangible assets 2,674 2,009 7,879 5,179 Net financial costs and other 2,097 656 4,277 1,943

14,721 9,956 39,823 28,289 Earnings before income taxes 64,459 53,981 170,940 134,764 Income taxes 17,727 15,073 46,698 37,263 Net earnings 46,732 38,908 124,242 97,501 Net earnings attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 46,363 38,749 123,445 97,158 Non-controlling interests 369 159 797 343

46,732 38,908 124,242 97,501 Net earnings per share attributable to

shareholders of the Corporation







Basic 0.83 0.69 2.21 1.74 Diluted 0.82 0.69 2.19 1.72

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] For the three months

ended August 31, For the nine months

ended August 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Net earnings 46,732 38,908 124,242 97,501









Other comprehensive income that will be

reclassified to net earnings







Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations 8,479 6,540 5,988 (3,609) Comprehensive income 55,211 45,448 130,230 93,892 Comprehensive income attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 54,842 45,289 129,433 93,549 Non-controlling interests 369 159 797 343

55,211 45,448 130,230 93,892

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] For the three months

ended August 31, For the nine months

ended August 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings 46,732 38,908 124,242 97,501 Items not affecting cash







Amortization of property, plant and

equipment and right-of-use assets 9,950 7,291 27,667 21,167 Amortization of intangible assets 2,674 2,009 7,879 5,179 Deferred taxes (160) (78) (463) (209) Share-based compensation expense 696 482 1,986 1,458 Financial costs 1,001 712 2,808 2,181











60,893 49,324 164,119 127,277 Net change in non-cash working capital

balances (58,235) (14,857) (202,007) (36,928)

2,658 34,467 (37,888) 90,349 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of long-term debt (3,135) — (4,393) (3,139) Dividends paid to Shareholders of the

Corporation (7,267) (3,914) (21,823) (15,465) Payment of principal portion of lease

obligations (6,893) (4,939) (18,864) (14,240) Other dividends paid — — — (511) Common shares issued 128 718 6,054 4,643 Common shares repurchased for cancellation — (9,837) (7,902) (13,094)

(17,167) (17,972) (46,928) (41,806)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Business acquisitions — (34,387) (42,432) (44,229) Additions to property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets (6,770) (5,191) (16,781) (12,077)

(6,770) (39,578) (59,213) (56,306) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (413) 179 (596) 517









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(bank overdraft) (21,692) (22,904) (144,625) (7,246) Cash and cash equivalents (bank overdraft),

beginning of period (64,226) 89,586 58,707 73,928 Cash and cash equivalents (bank

overdraft) end of period (85,918) 66,682 (85,918) 66,682

