OneVest Goes Live on Schwab's Digital Account Opening API, Enabling Workspace and Headless Onboarding

Firms can now run automated Schwab onboarding in the OneVest Workspace, embed the live API into custom CRMs, or connect internal systems directly via an enterprise MCP Server.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Beyond the native workspace, OneVest is opening up its underlying connectivity as a headless Account Opening API, providing three flexible deployment paths:

For Advisors: Streamlined account opening inside the OneVest Workspace. Choose between automated agentic workflows or an intuitive, advisor-guided setup.

Streamlined account opening inside the OneVest Workspace. Choose between automated agentic workflows or an intuitive, advisor-guided setup. For Enterprise Tech Teams: Live Schwab infrastructure embedded directly into CRMs, portfolio management systems, or in-house platforms using the headless API, no OneVest UI required.

Live Schwab infrastructure embedded directly into CRMs, portfolio management systems, or in-house platforms using the headless API, no OneVest UI required. For AI Engineering Teams: Direct context-driven execution using OneVest's native MCP Server.

"Every custodian integration in this industry gets built once and locked inside one piece of software," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and Co-Founder of OneVest. "We built ours to be an on-ramp, not a walled garden. If a firm wants our workflow, great. If they want to keep the interface they already spent years building and just plug our connection into it, that works too. That's the difference between owning a feature and owning the infrastructure."

"OneVest's workspace will completely elevate our advisor experience at Merit," said Brian Green, Chief Product Officer at Merit Financial Advisors. "Integrating Schwab's digital account opening directly into the advisor workflow removes traditional paperwork bottlenecks, enabling our team to open client accounts in minutes rather than days. The speed at which OneVest ships product is remarkable. Their engineering velocity and commitment to innovation make them one of the finest tech partners in wealth management."

How It Works

The integration runs on Schwab's Digital Account Opening and Status APIs, connecting client and account data straight through to Schwab in one continuous flow. The same flow covers individual, joint, trust, custodial, and retirement account types, with no rekeying into Schwab Advisor Center® required.

"The account opening problem in this industry was never really a UI problem; it was a plumbing problem," said Nathan Di Lucca, Co-Founder and CTO of OneVest. "Firms don't want to be told to rip out the system they built. They want the pipe. So we built the pipe, tested it against our own product first, and now we're making it available to anyone who needs it."

Because the integration runs on OneVest's agentic platform, it isn't just a faster form, it's a connection point for agentic workflows. Onboarding agents can pre-fill the account from data already on file, flag missing information before it reaches the client, and route the envelope for signature automatically, layering agentic intelligence on top of Schwab's new account opening infrastructure rather than treating it as a standalone form to fill out.



OneVest is also modular, so firms can start with Schwab account opening alone and add other solutions, from client management to supervision, as they need them, without a rebuild.

Availability

Schwab digital account opening is available now to OneVest clients. Enterprise firms interested in the Headless Account Opening API or MCP Server integration can contact the OneVest team to discuss implementation into their existing technology stack.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with an AI-native platform built for agentic execution and firm-wide collaboration, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

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