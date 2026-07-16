OneVest and CST Spark Partner to Power the Next Generation of Education Savings Technology.

The partnership brings OneVest's wealth operating system to CST Spark, equipping the organization with advanced tools to guide Canadian families saving for post-secondary education.

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ - OneVest, a leading provider of modern wealth management technology, and CST Spark Inc., a Canadian mutual fund dealer specializing in education savings, today announced a partnership. Under the partnership, OneVest's wealth operating system now powers CST Spark's digital platform for clients and gives CST Spark's mutual fund representatives a bilingual portal for onboarding and account opening. The platform also brings a client portal and a mutual fund representative portal, enabling features like deposits, transfers, and auto-investing online, along with digital ID verification and more secure access to documents like agreements, statements, and tax forms.

OneVest and CST PR Image

The move comes as Canadian families increasingly expect intuitive digital experiences alongside personalized financial guidance. As more innovative players in the sector turn to newer technology, the pressure is building across the industry to modernize infrastructure built for a different era, a shift that stands to lower barriers to investing and deliver more seamless experiences for both financial professionals and the Canadians they support.

CST Spark's onboarding and account opening processes are supported through a digital platform available in English and French, giving its mutual fund representatives a simple and intuitive way to guide families through opening and managing education savings accounts. Customers saving with CST Spark will gain access to a portal that offers greater clarity into their savings. The partnership consolidates key processes and tools into a more connected experience which empowers both the mutual fund representatives and families they support.

OneVest's modular technology allows firms with unique business models across wealth management to build a partnership and a platform that works specifically for them, rather than forcing their business into a one-size-fits-all system. By modernizing the systems that support that work, the partnership enables CST Spark to continue evolving its services and better support families as they plan and save for their children's futures.

"For more than 65 years, CST has been committed to helping Canadian families save for post-secondary education and create opportunities for future generations. As we continue to evolve, we wanted a partner that understood both the importance of that mission and the unique needs of the families we serve. OneVest has helped us build a stronger foundation for the future, allowing us to enhance the experience for families while remaining focused on what matters most: making it easier for Canadians to plan and save for their children's educational goals."

-- Tony D'Alessandro, Chief Technology Officer, CST

"CST has spent 65 years earning families' trust as they save for their children's education. Our job was to give the CST team a platform that matches that responsibility, one that makes onboarding and account opening more intuitive for CST Spark's mutual fund representatives and the families they serve, reducing administrative burden while strengthening the personal relationships that are central to the CST experience. This partnership shows how our wealth operating system helps financial institutions modernize without compromising the relationships they've built over decades."

-- Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and Co-Founder, OneVest

The partnership is live today across CST Spark's platform. OneVest and CST Spark will continue to build on this foundation in the months ahead and continue to drive innovation for Canadian families.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

About CST Spark Inc.

CST Spark is a Canadian mutual fund dealer providing tailored education savings solutions to help families prepare for post-secondary education. Through its CST Spark Education Portfolios, dedicated Mutual Fund Representatives, and intuitive digital platform, CST Spark supports Canadians with personalized investment guidance and flexible account management tools. With 65 years of leadership in education savings, CST remains committed to helping make post-secondary education accessible to all Canadians. For more information, visit cst.org/en/spark or follow CST on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, including C.S.T. Spark Inc., operate under the master brand CST.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

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