OneVest Launches OneVest GO: The AI-Native Wealth Relationship Workspace Built for the Modern Independent Advisor

A collaboration-first, AI-native platform designed for Agile RIAs and Solo Practitioners who demand elite technology without the enterprise bloat.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the successful launch of its Agentic Wealth Operating System, OneVest today announced OneVest GO. This standalone, AI-native wealth relationship workspace is built specifically for the independent powerhouse--the agile advisor and focused RIA team who prioritize client impact over administrative complexity.

OneVest GO PR Image (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

OneVest GO delivers an AI-native foundation that allows independent firms to manage prospects, clients, and complex workflows with unprecedented speed. By moving beyond the limitations of legacy CRMs and disconnected communication tools, OneVest GO empowers advisors to operate with the sophisticated infrastructure of a global institution while maintaining the personalized touch of an independent practice.

"Independent advisors don't need more software to manage; they need a system that actually moves work forward," said Jakob Pizzera, COO at OneVest. "OneVest GO is built for the way agile firms actually operate: fast-paced, relationship-driven, and growth-focused. It's designed to keep wealth relationships moving without the friction of traditional platforms."

Built for the Practitioner, Not the Administrator

Traditional CRM tools were designed as static databases. OneVest GO is built for business momentum. Instead of requiring constant manual entry, the platform embeds intelligence directly into the advisor's daily routine:

Zero-Friction Sync: Communications and calendars across Outlook and Google are captured and organized automatically.

Communications and calendars across Outlook and Google are captured and organized automatically. Autonomous Follow-ups: AI analyzes meetings to generate immediate action items, summaries, and client-ready notes.

AI analyzes meetings to generate immediate action items, summaries, and client-ready notes. Intelligent Surfaces: The system proactively highlights the "next best action," ensuring that every prospect and client receives elite-level attention.

The Wealth Relationship Workspace

OneVest Go is more than a system of record; it is a dynamic Wealth Relationship Workspace built for the speed of modern advisory teams. By moving beyond the static data entry of traditional CRMs, we've created an AI-native environment where intelligence is embedded directly into your daily flow automating follow-ups and surfacing "next best actions" as you work.

This is a workspace that is leveraging OneVest's new Pulse feature, where messaging, meetings, and client history live in one continuous stream, allowing your team to collaborate in context instead of jumping between fragmented tools. OneVest GO unifies the disparate tools advisors use every day into one high-velocity workspace:

Holistic Household Records: Deep relationship mapping, tagging, and real-time net worth tracking.

Deep relationship mapping, tagging, and real-time net worth tracking. AI Conversational Intelligence: Search your entire firm's history using natural language to get instant summaries and insights.

Search your entire firm's history using natural language to get instant summaries and insights. Kanban Opportunity Pipelines: A visual, intuitive way to move prospects through the conversion cycle.

A visual, intuitive way to move prospects through the conversion cycle. AI-Driven Document Management: Secure storage with automated data extraction to eliminate manual filing.

Secure storage with automated data extraction to eliminate manual filing. Global Capabilities: Multi-language and multi-currency support to serve a modern, mobile client base.

Start Agile. Scale Without Limits.

OneVest GO allows solopreneurs and independent teams to start with a lean, powerful foundation. As a practice grows, the platform evolves naturally ensuring that workflows, conversations, and client histories remain connected without the need for future migrations or system resets.

"For the advisor ready to evolve beyond spreadsheets and fragmented inboxes, OneVest GO offers the modern foundation built for the speed of today's wealth management landscape," added Pizzera.

Whether you are prospecting or managing a long-term household, OneVest GO ensures your practice stays always on and always moving, providing a simple, scalable foundation that grows with your firm without the friction of new platform migrations.

For more information and to get started, visit onevest.com/go.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. OneVest serves financial institutions and independent advisory firms across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

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