OneMove Capital Calls for Urgent Change at Sylogist Ltd.: Plans to Requisition Special Meeting to Rebuild Shareholder Trust and Reverse Value Destruction

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - OneMove Capital Ltd., a significant shareholder of Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ), announced today that it plans to requisition a special meeting of shareholders to hold the Board accountable for years of value destruction and to nominate three independent, highly qualified directors to restore discipline, accountability, and shareholder trust.

Over the past five years, Sylogist's performance has deteriorated dramatically under the current Chairman's leadership. EBITDA margins have collapsed from 57% when Barry Foster assumed the role of Chairman to just 15% last quarter, while EBITDA has declined by 58% during the same period. Repeated assurances that growth and profitability would improve have continually failed to materialize, and the lack of management oversight by the Board during this time has left investors with a company that is less profitable and less trusted than it was half a decade ago.

A Record of Value Destruction Under Barry Foster's Leadership

Share price erosion : The stock price has declined by 35% since Barry Foster was appointed Chair in August 2020 .

: The stock price has declined by 35% since was appointed Chair in . Margins destroyed : EBITDA margins have fallen from 50% to 15%, reflecting a collapse in operating discipline.

: EBITDA margins have fallen from 50% to 15%, reflecting a collapse in operating discipline. Earnings gutted : EBITDA has declined by 58% over the same period, underscoring the erosion of profitability.

: EBITDA has declined by 58% over the same period, underscoring the erosion of profitability. Broken promises : Management has repeatedly deferred or missed its commitments, undermining credibility with investors and the market.

: Management has repeatedly deferred or missed its commitments, undermining credibility with investors and the market. Weak alignment : The Board's limited ownership stands in sharp contrast to that of long-term shareholders, raising questions about accountability and incentives.

A Call to Action

OneMove Capital believes the status quo is no longer acceptable. Shareholders cannot afford another five years of excuses, missed commitments, and declining performance. Immediate change is required to safeguard what remains of shareholder value and to rebuild the foundation for long-term growth.

A Path Forward Through Independent Leadership

At the special meeting, OneMove Capital intends to nominate three independent directors with proven expertise in governance, operational execution, and disciplined capital allocation. These nominees will not only bring fresh perspective but will also ensure that the Board has the skills, independence, and shareholder alignment necessary to change course.

Their mandate will be clear:

Restore financial discipline and improve operating margins.

Rebuild investor confidence through credible execution and accountability.

Align the company's strategic direction with long-term shareholder interests.

Provide the oversight and support necessary to ensure management delivers sustainable, profitable growth.

Commitment to Shareholders

OneMove Capital is committed to working constructively to reposition the company for success. This initiative is not about short-term gains. It is about restoring credibility, ensuring discipline in execution, and putting Sylogist back on a path to sustainable, long-term value creation. OneMove Capital has been in communication with other significant shareholders, representing more than 25% of the outstanding shares, who share OneMove's concerns and support the need for enhanced oversight and accountability.

No Solicitation

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable laws, and accordingly, Sylogist shareholders are not being asked to give, withhold or revoke a proxy.

About OneMove Capital Ltd.

OneMove Capital Ltd. is a private investment firm focused on unlocking value in technology-enabled businesses through disciplined governance, strategic oversight, and long-term shareholder alignment.

SOURCE OneMove Capital Ltd.

OneMove Capital Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: 786.220.2552