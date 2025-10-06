OneMove Capital Urges Dye & Durham Board to Engage with Credible Offer to Buy the Company

Major Shareholder Warns Against Board's Plan for Value-Destructive Sale of High Growth Assets

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), a major shareholder of Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), has sent the following letter to the Company's board of directors.

Dear Board Members,

OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove") is writing further to the October 1, 2025 press release of Ronnie Wahi, Co-Founder, former CFO and former board member of the Company. Mr. Wahi's comments reinforce OneMove's serious and growing concerns about the conduct of this board of directors (the "Engine Board") and its disregard for shareholder interests.

It has now been over 68 days since the Company announced a review of strategic alternatives -- a process that was intended to evaluate all avenues to maximize shareholder value. No meaningful progress has been communicated since that announcement.

OneMove is aware that the Engine Board received a credible and bona fide offer almost two weeks ago to acquire the Company at a substantial premium to the recent share price. Despite the potential benefits to shareholders of this expression of interest, OneMove understands that the Engine Board has failed to engage with the bidder in any serious or formal way.

Instead, as stated in Mr. Wahi's press release, the Board appears intent on pursuing "value-destructive sales of high growth assets." This course of action risks further erosion of shareholder value and confidence.

Proceeding with asset disposals while ignoring a credible value-creating offer would be a clear act of oppression against minority shareholders. To be clear, OneMove reasonably expects the Board to not dispose of material Company assets while it is "in play".

Both OneMove and Mr. Wahi have made independent and good-faith efforts to engage constructively with the Board. These efforts have been ignored or rebuffed, further underscoring the Board's unwillingness to act in the interests of all shareholders.

The strategic review remains the most viable path forward for the Company. The Engine Board must immediately engage with credible bidders in good faith, consistent with its fiduciary duty, and cease any value-destructive actions.

OneMove believes we are out of time, and that the mismanagement of the Engine Board has reached its limits.

Respectfully,

ONEMOVE CAPITAL LTD.

