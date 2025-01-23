OneDigital Expands into Canada with Investment in PWL Capital, Expanding Wealth Management Services Across Borders Post this

Founded in 1996, PWL Capital is one of Canada's largest evidence-based, independent wealth management firms. With offices in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto, the firm manages approximately $5.5 billion in client assets and provides tailored wealth management and financial planning services to more than 2,300 client families across Canada.

"This is a consequential investment for OneDigital as we make our first move into the Canadian market, partnering with a group that has a shared commitment to delivering investment and financial planning solutions centered around our client's needs," said Mike Sullivan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at OneDigital. "PWL brings an exceptional team with deep expertise in wealth management, making them the perfect partner as we expand our footprint internationally. Together, we're poised to bring more systematic, client-first financial solutions to Canadians, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OneDigital's growth and our ability to serve clients on a global scale."

"Our vision is to create a company that doesn't exist today—a company built from the ground up with one clear purpose: to deliver great financial advice to nice, busy people with serious financial objectives," said Cameron Passmore, Chief Executive Officer* at PWL Capital. "This vision means one purpose, one team, and one philosophy working together to transform the financial advisory experience for Canadians. The beauty of a unified team ensures that every client benefits from a cohesive, thoughtful, and transformational approach. And Canada so desperately needs and deserves this. That's why we're thrilled to partner with OneDigital."

As part of this partnership, PWL will transition to the OneDigital brand while continuing to operate as an independent subsidiary. This will preserve PWL's legacy of exceptional client service while enabling the firm to leverage OneDigital's extensive resources and capabilities to further enhance its offerings. The PWL team, of over 70 people, including over 25 experienced investment advisors registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), will continue delivering their trusted services to clients across industries, including healthcare professionals, business owners, and families.

The investment in PWL's enterprise platform marks a significant milestone in OneDigital's 25-year history and reflects its commitment to fiercely advocate for its individual and business clients. This investment establishes a foundation for OneDigital's long-term expansion into Canada, with plans to actively invest in additional opportunities across employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, and workplace consulting solutions and to partner with like-minded organizations in 2025 and beyond.

About OneDigital:

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

OneDigital® is a registered trademark of Digital Insurance LLC ("OneDigital") and is the marketing name used by Digital Insurance LLC and its affiliates to market their products and services. Each company has financial responsibility for only its own products and services. Investment advisory services offered exclusively through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC in the United States.

About PWL Capital:

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, Canada, PWL is an independent boutique retirement and wealth firm that offers holistic, full-service wealth management expertise to Canadians. For over 25 years, PWL has offered wealth management services, integrated investment management, and financial planning services (tax, retirement and estate strategies) with offices in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto. For more information, visit pwlcapital.com.

Portfolio Management and brokerage services are offered by PWL Capital Inc., which is regulated by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Financial planning and insurance products are offered by PWL Advisors Inc., and is regulated in Ontario by Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and in Quebec by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). PWL Advisors Inc. is not a member of CIPF.

*Chief Executive Officer title is subject to any regulatory approval

