OneBullEx Joins USP Web3 Career Opportunities Panel to Support Brazil's Blockchain Talent Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- On May 20, 2026, OneBullEx, branded as The AI Futures Exchange, participated in a Web3 career event at the University of São Paulo (USP) with two distinct engagements. Yonn Weigl, Brazil Country Manager at OneBullEx, first delivered a dedicated 20-minute keynote presentation, then joined a multi-speaker panel discussion focused on career paths, emerging skill requirements, and regional opportunities in the Web3 market.

The keynote, delivered in Portuguese under the title "IA opera. Humanos decidem. E você, onde quer estar?" ("AI Operates. Humans Decide. And You, Where Do You Want to Be?"), explored how the boundaries of crypto futures trading platforms are expanding, and what that shift means for a new generation of Web3 professionals. The panel that followed brought together voices from across blockchain payments, digital banking, tokenized fan engagement, stablecoin infrastructure, and crypto futures.

A Meeting Point for Academic Research, Industry Infrastructure, and Local Talent

USP is consistently ranked among the top universities in Latin America and one of the most referenced academic institutions in global research and innovation. Its Escola Politécnica draws some of Brazil's most technically rigorous engineering and technology talent, making it a fitting venue for a discussion on the next stage of digital finance and Web3 careers.

The session was organized by Blockchain on the Road, an initiative by Blockchain.RIO that brings industry-level Web3 discussions directly into Brazil's leading academic environments. The event also involved Polichain, USP's student-led blockchain organization, which connects engineering students with blockchain research and industry exposure.

The result was a gathering that connected academic research, student talent, global blockchain infrastructure, stablecoin payments, and on-the-ground Web3 market experience under one roof.

Web3 Career Paths Are Expanding Beyond Engineering

Over the past few years, the Web3 industry has created many roles that previously did not exist. The backgrounds of the panelists reflected that shift. Career opportunities in Web3 now span digital banking, stablecoin payments, AI applications, tokenized fan engagement, the creator economy, market growth, public relations, ecosystem collaboration, on-chain data analysis, and trading platform product development. The industry's talent needs are also moving from single-skill roles toward cross-functional capabilities.

In the panel discussion, Yonn joined speakers including João Aragão Pereira, LATAM Customer Director at Ripple, a company with deep roots in blockchain-based payments and digital asset infrastructure. Other panelists included representatives from Banco Inter, one of Brazil's largest digital banks and an active participant in the country's DREX pilot; Chiliz, the global blockchain infrastructure company behind Socios.com and one of the most recognized names in tokenized fan engagement across major international sports leagues; Oxus Finance, a stablecoin payments infrastructure company building cross-border solutions for Brazilian enterprises; Biobots, a startup working at the intersection of the creator economy and blockchain; and a current master's candidate in software engineering from USP's own academic research community.

Yonn shared his own career path as an example of how Web3 careers tend to develop. He entered the crypto industry as a trader in 2020, then moved into KOL content creation, community management, incubation program management, and user growth before taking on his current role as Brazil Country Manager at OneBullEx. That trajectory was shaped by continuous exposure to market changes, user needs, and hands-on project work.

For the USP students in the audience, the takeaway was concrete. Web3 career paths are rarely linear. Many opportunities emerge from staying close to the market, understanding user needs, and building execution capabilities in a rapidly changing environment. In the next stage of the industry, people with cross-functional understanding and the ability to turn ideas into action will be the ones shaping its direction.

OneBullEx Sees Strong Potential in Brazil's Web3 Talent and Ecosystem

Crypto adoption in Latin America is driven by structural factors that are difficult to ignore. Demand for cross-border value movement remains strong, financial access is still limited in many areas, the region has a highly digital-native young population, and inflationary pressure has created real demand for more flexible ways to store and transfer value. Brazil adds further advantages to this foundation, including mature fintech infrastructure and an active developer community. Reports from industry research institutions such as Chainalysis have consistently identified Brazil as one of Latin America's most active crypto markets, while stablecoin usage continues to grow across cross-border payments and everyday transaction scenarios.

During the event, Yonn noted that if global Web3 companies view Brazil only as a user growth market, they are missing a much larger part of the picture. Brazil is also a talent market and an ecosystem-building market. USP produces a large number of graduates with engineering and technical backgrounds every year, while student organizations such as Polichain give young talent a direct path into blockchain research, technical discussions, and project participation.

OneBullEx's presence at USP reflects a longer-term view of the Brazilian market. By engaging with university talent, technical communities, and local ecosystem partners, OneBullEx aims to build lasting local connections and support the next stage of Brazil's Web3 development.

How the Role of Trading Platforms Is Changing

In the keynote, Yonn used the theme "IA opera. Humanos decidem." to frame a broader question about how crypto futures platforms are evolving. As AI technology, systematic strategy design, and platform-level tooling begin to reshape trading workflows, the role of human judgment is changing alongside them.

Speaking in Portuguese, Yonn told the audience, "The real difference will come from those who choose their position before the market chooses it for them."

In the past, trading platforms primarily served as venues for order matching, liquidity access, and account services. Today, the industry is exploring how AI, strategy design, validation, performance tracking, and risk visibility can be integrated into a more complete platform experience. OneBullEx, as The AI Futures Exchange, is building its platform around this shift.

Yonn used two of OneBullEx's flagship products to illustrate how the platform's architecture reflects this direction. 300 SPARTANS is OneBullEx's strategy subscription marketplace, where users can subscribe to different trading strategies using USDT and track each strategy's performance through indicators such as NAV and TWRR. OneALPHA is designed for trading strategy creation. Users can describe trading ideas in natural language, and a group of AI agents works through hypothesis generation, code construction, Walk-Forward validation, and deployment management to help users understand and structure the full process from idea to live strategy.

Together, these products reflect how the scope of a futures trading platform is expanding. As AI, strategy design, validation, and performance visibility become part of the platform layer, the value of a trading exchange extends beyond order matching into a system that connects market understanding, structured strategy development, and trackable performance.

This framing also gave the USP audience a new lens on career development. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into Web3 trading platforms, industry demand for talent will increasingly include people who can read market structure, understand user needs, evaluate strategy logic, and work across the boundaries between product, technology, and market operations.

From University Event to Community Engagement

During the event, the OneBullEx team also joined a Pizza Day community gathering, engaging directly with local users, KOLs, and industry partners. From the academic discussion at USP to community-facing interaction, the two formats created a path from industry understanding to local relationship building.

Conversations at the event showed that many young participants were looking beyond specific products. They wanted to understand how someone starting locally in Brazil could enter a global Web3 company and build a meaningful career. For OneBullEx, these conversations reinforce the value of showing up in the local ecosystem, connecting with users, and building relationships across talent, communities, and industry opportunities.

OneBullEx will continue to participate in Brazil's Web3 market through its AI-integrated futures platform, regional ecosystem collaboration, and local talent engagement. For OneBullEx, Brazil is an important user market and a key part of the next stage of global Web3 talent, application, and community development.

About OneBullEx

OneBullEx is a next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform powered by AI and focused on futures trading. As The AI Futures Exchange, OneBullEx integrates strategy subscription, strategy creation tools, and futures trading infrastructure to help move futures trading toward a more systematic, structured, and verifiable experience. Supported by OneMore Group, OneBullEx is committed to building a more stable, transparent, and intelligent trading environment for users worldwide.

SOURCE OneBullEx

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