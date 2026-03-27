Why AI in Trading Execution Keeps Moving Toward Futures

The edge in automated execution has less to do with smarter models than with market structure.

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Derivatives exchange OneBullEx, launched in October 2025, has built its entire platform architecture around futures execution from day one. Its infrastructure vertically integrates automated execution systems and strategy development tools directly into the exchange core, so that the path from strategy construction to live futures execution runs on a single infrastructure layer with no third-party API dependencies. The timing aligns with a broader industry shift. On March 3, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig told the Milken Institute's Future of Finance conference that his agency would create a framework for crypto perpetual futures within weeks, aiming to bring onshore a trading instrument that has until now existed almost entirely on offshore exchanges. The announcement followed a year of rapid movement: Coinbase launched CFTC-regulated perpetual-style futures for US retail traders in July 2025, Cboe introduced its own Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum in December 2025, and Coinbase expanded into stock perpetual futures for non-US users in March 2026. Perpetual futures are becoming the default infrastructure layer for derivatives execution, and the US is racing to catch up.

AI technology is finding more and more applications across crypto. But in the execution layer specifically, its real home turns out to be futures. Futures contracts are standardized, margin-based, marked to market, and natively support both long and short exposure. These properties make systematic execution more straightforward than in spot markets, where execution logic gets tangled with custody, settlement, and borrowing mechanics. It is no surprise that automated execution has increasingly concentrated in derivatives, with perpetual futures accounting for more than 90% of global crypto derivatives trading volume.

This matters now because market participants are accelerating the shift from manual operations to automated execution. Processes that once depended on human screen-watching and manual order placement are increasingly being augmented by programmatic execution systems. Futures, with their built-in margin mechanics and contract-level standardization, are where execution automation becomes easiest to operationalize.

What Futures Give Machines That Spot Does Not

A spot trade means owning the asset outright. Even on a well-designed exchange with price-time priority matching, the execution system's job mixes order logic with operational housekeeping: custody, settlement, and (if you want to express a bearish view) borrowing mechanics that vary by venue.

A futures contract strips that away. Positions are margin-based and marked to market continuously. Long and short exposure are symmetric by design, which means one execution framework can operate in both directions. Position sizing becomes a controllable parameter tied to margin rather than full notional ownership. Risk limits translate directly into margin thresholds. The granularity of risk and position management available to an execution system is finer, and the adjustable parameters are more explicit.

This is the logic behind platforms that choose to build around futures from the start. OneBullEx, a derivatives exchange launched in October 2025, made that choice explicitly. Its infrastructure is optimized for perpetual contracts and futures execution across 50+ trading pairs, with spot available as a secondary function. The platform architecture reflects the thesis that when execution systems need standardized inputs, symmetric positioning, and margin-based risk controls, futures-first design removes an entire layer of friction that spot-first platforms carry as legacy.

For an automated execution system, that difference changes how risk management, position calculation, and order handling work. Margin and mark-to-market are standard foundational mechanisms in futures markets, expressed through standardized terms, central clearing, margin as a performance bond, and daily settlement. These are the same features that make futures liquid and scalable, and they also make the market easier to turn into rules-based execution architectures.

In crypto perpetuals, the contract never expires. A funding rate (typically settled every eight hours) serves as the anchoring mechanism, pulling the perpetual price back toward spot. That rate is derived from the recent gap between futures and spot prices. On OneBullEx, this mechanism works as a regular fee exchanged between long and short holders, with the direction of payment determined by whether the contract trades above or below spot. For systematic execution, funding is an extra state variable. It reflects the real-time tilt in positioning and leverage distribution between longs and shorts. This signal does not exist in spot markets.

The Signals Automated Execution Finds Only in Derivatives

Futures markets produce data layers that spot order books lack. This is the most underappreciated reason automated execution gravitates toward derivatives.

Basis (the spread between spot and futures prices) and funding (the periodic cash exchange between longs and shorts in perpetuals) are anchoring signals native to derivatives markets. They tell an execution system how far derivatives have drifted from the underlying, and in which direction leverage is leaning. A system can treat that gap as a feature input, a risk control signal, or both.

Open interest adds a second layer of market intent. When perpetuals account for the majority of both volume and open interest in crypto futures, the positioning information embedded in derivatives becomes the densest available. Microstructure patterns, liquidation cascades, and sentiment proxies tend to surface there first, because that is where participants express conviction through leveraged capital. Where the signal is densest, the execution system should be running.

The question of signal transparency matters for how execution systems are evaluated. OneBullEx's 300 SPARTANS marketplace, which hosts up to 300 automated execution systems each running distinct futures strategies, publishes every bot's performance through Net Asset Value tracking with time-weighted rate of return calculations. Every order book, every trade history, and every position is visible and auditable. This kind of glass-box visibility gives execution systems and the users who subscribe to them the ability to verify performance against actual market conditions, rather than relying on backtested claims.

Order execution follows the same logic. In futures-style order books, where contract specs are standardized and matching rules are explicit, granular order-book data is a natural candidate for machine learning. Execution optimization and order-book modelling are technical use cases native to derivatives, growing organically from the market structure. On a spot-first infrastructure, they become patches awkwardly bolted on.

Why Price Discovery Matters for Automated Execution

A less obvious advantage: futures often lead the price discovery process.

Research on spot-futures price dynamics consistently finds that futures contribute a majority share of price discovery under typical conditions, with an even larger role when arbitrage signals are present. In crypto, standard price-discovery measures point to futures dominating. Deviations between futures and spot predict spot returns, while the reverse does not hold. Information moves from futures to spot, on average, with a lag.

Foreign exchange markets offer a useful reference. In periods when the spot market was less transparent, futures showed disproportionate information content and sometimes led spot by minutes. As spot transparency improved, the information share shifted. The lesson is clear: market design and transparency decide where informed capital concentrates. Futures venues, architected as centralized, rule-based auction environments with machine-legible transparency, naturally attract that capital. For systematic execution, the mapping from market state to order action is cleaner to learn where the signal is concentrated.

Higher Execution Efficiency Does Not Mean Lower Risk

Futures compress time. Leverage amplifies both profit and loss. Margin is a performance bond, and traders must post additional variation margin when accounts fall below maintenance levels. Crypto perpetuals are high-leverage instruments by design, and the details of order protection directly affect execution system outcomes. For example, when the spread between the latest contract price and a reasonable benchmark exceeds a threshold, a triggered take-profit or stop-loss order can be rejected. Any execution system operating on the venue must incorporate these rules into its modelling.

Automated execution systems need to get several things right at once: slippage assumptions must be conservative, operational monitoring must run continuously, and margin-mode awareness must be explicit across every position. A position can be liquidated even when funds exist elsewhere on the platform, depending on whether isolated or cross margin is active. OneBullEx addresses this directly in its platform design: its documentation walks users through how isolated margin confines risk to a single position while cross margin draws on the full account balance, and how choosing the wrong mode can lead to unexpected liquidation even when the overall account appears healthy. These are the details that determine whether an execution system survives a volatile session or gets caught by a margin call it failed to model.

The core requirement of automated execution is structure, and speed is only one dimension. Structure means knowing how a market behaves when things go wrong.

Where This Leads

The structural fit between automated execution technology and futures markets is driving a new class of futures-native platforms, designed around derivatives infrastructure from the start, with execution automation embedded in the trading architecture.

OneBullEx represents this design philosophy in practice. Beyond 300 SPARTANS, its OneALPHA product provides a natural-language-driven strategy development tool that routes a user's described execution logic through five specialized processing stages, from hypothesis generation and code construction to walk-forward validation and infrastructure management, producing a deployable futures execution framework without requiring the user to write code. The platform's design allows strategy creators to focus on execution logic and validation quality, with the infrastructure handling deployment, monitoring, and operational stability.

The broader pattern matters more than any single platform. Automated execution technology is most likely to mature first in futures, because futures were built for structured execution.

Execution technology will keep getting better. The market discipline it depends on is not new. Futures were built for it.

About OneBullEx

OneBullEx is a next-generation derivatives trading platform offering USDT-settled perpetual futures, automated trading systems, and secure infrastructure for global users. Powered by OneMore Group, OneBullEx combines institutional-grade oversight with cutting-edge trading technology to provide a stable, transparent, and efficient environment for traders worldwide.

SOURCE OneBullEx

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