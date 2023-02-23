One year after Ukraine conflict began, Samaritan's Purse continues meeting critical needs

More than 8 million people received aid through Christian disaster relief organization

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster response specialists to Ukraine less than 24 hours after the conflict began last year. Now, the Christian disaster relief organization is still hard at work in the country—adapting its response as the needs have changed in order to provide life-saving support and hope in the midst of the crisis.

Samaritan's Purse has already distributed more than 135 million pounds of food through partnership with local churches, and this work is ongoing. Brave church partners are delivering food and other urgently needed supplies deep within the conflict zone. Disaster response specialists also drilled 20 wells and installed water filters, producing more than 42 million liters of clean water to date to help alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian families.

"Millions of Ukrainians are still suffering a year after the conflict began. Their needs are more severe each day as they struggle to have enough food and basic necessities," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse.

"Samaritan's Purse is committed to helping Ukraine. We established a country office there, and our team is working hard to bring relief in Jesus' Name. Please join me in praying for peace in Ukraine and that the people we are serving will know that God loves them and has not forgotten them in this dark time."

Samaritan's Purse initially focused on medical care—operating multiple Emergency Field Hospitals and outpatient clinics at strategic locations to aid families transiting through the country. More than 23,000 patient visits and 250 surgeries were completed. Now, Samaritan's Purse is providing food, clean water, wood stoves, and other emergency relief supplies to help families survive the bitter-cold winter months.

Samaritan's Purse airlifted almost 1,000 tons of emergency relief supplies to Ukraine—including multiple Emergency Field Hospitals, hygiene kits, blankets, tarps, water filters and other relief supplies— on 42 missions. More than 650 Disaster Assistance Response Team members deployed to the region. Doctors, nurses, engineers, logisticians, and other specialties made this life-saving work possible.

Please visit SamaritansPurse.ca for more information on this disaster response.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Frank King, news media relations manager, Samaritan's Purse Canada, 403-990-0161 (mobile), [email protected]