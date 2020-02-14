One Week Left: Apply now for the Canadian Journalism Foundation's 2020 awards program

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - One week remains for journalists and news organizations to apply for the Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) 2020 awards program, which celebrates exceptional journalistic work and provides opportunities for emerging talent. The deadline for the following awards is Feb. 21, 2020:

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award honours a Canadian news organization whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community it serves. There are two winners: large and small media categories. Read the award details. (Reminder: Applicants can make their submission simultaneously to the Michener Award through a joint online form.)

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism in Canada. Nominations are accepted for all categories of journalism. Read the award details and submit your nomination.

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project News Literacy Award

This award celebrates efforts to encourage Canadians to understand and critically assess the quality of news as well as the practices that underpin factual reporting as key contributors to Canadian democracy. The winning organization will receive a $10,000 prize. Read the award details.

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Two early-career Indigenous journalists will have the opportunity to explore issues of interest while spending one month with the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $3,000 stipend will be provided, and CJF will cover travel, accommodation and reasonable expenses. Read the award details.



Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Read the award details.

CJF-Globe and Mail Investigative Journalism Fellowship

This fellowship brings an early-career journalist to The Globe and Mail for a year-long opportunity to sharpen reporting skills while working on investigative journalism projects under the guidance of editors and senior reporters. Read the award details.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.



