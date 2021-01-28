One-Third of the Leading North American Energy Companies Turn to Veriforce to Protect Worksites and Bring Workers Home Safely

Supply Chain Risk, Safety and Compliance Leader Well Positioned in Global Market Projected to Grow to $6.8 billion by 2024; Expands its Reach Across Industries to Meet Growing Demand

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Veriforce, the premier global supply chain risk and compliance management solution, announced that a record number of companies, including several of the largest energy firms in North America —among the most highly regulated and dangerous places to work— have joined the Veriforce Network to help identify and mitigate risks within their supply chains. Additionally, the company has expanded into key industries, including telecommunications, facilities management, and manufacturing, helping organizations manage evolving risks to ensure safety and optimize business performance.

" Research indicates that supply chain risk management has become increasingly important as companies partner with new suppliers, look to extend their global reach, and face growing complexities, including the impacts of COVID-19," said Colby Lane, CEO Veriforce. "It's difficult for companies to ensure safety and manage business continuity and environmental sustainability risk in this environment, and failing to do so can have disastrous consequences. We are proud to have built the world's most comprehensive supply chain risk and compliance management solution to help them."

According to Deloitte , companies who are poised to mitigate supply chain complexities have strong relationships with key suppliers and systems in place to provide visibility across their extended supply network. As a global supply chain risk management powerhouse, Veriforce provides the visibility and support companies need, empowering them to prequalify third-party contractors' safety readiness and monitor their ongoing compliance from a single, powerful platform.

Today there are more than 800 hiring clients in the Veriforce Network. As part of the industry's most comprehensive supply chain risk and compliance network, they can leverage standardization, share best practices, and help shape the future of supply chain risk management. They have access to nearly 50,000 carefully vetted contractors, vendors, and suppliers across 120 countries and can leverage over 9,000 accredited safety training providers and authorized evaluators, who provide services to more than 2.5 million workers. This powerful network enables them to make safer hiring decisions and onboard contractors to start work more quickly, reducing risk and paving the way for continued growth.

"We have reduced risks throughout our supply chain as a direct result of our extensive partnership with Veriforce," said Harris Neely, supply chain manager, Aethon Energy, E&P and Midstream. "Veriforce offers a comprehensive safety solution at a reasonable cost that allows us to manage our safety and compliance from one convenient platform, provides our teams with the expertise and support they need to ensure our workers' safety readiness, and makes it easy and convenient for our contractors to stay compliant."

A Complete Supply Chain and Compliance Risk Management Solution

As the only end-to-end supply chain risk and compliance management solution in the industry, Veriforce is uniquely positioned to identify and mitigate risk at both the company and the worker level, as well as train workforces to stop mistakes before they happen. It offers innovative solutions for contractor management, providing real-time data, analysis and reporting to qualify contractors for work, and helping identify and mitigate safety gaps that could put people and operations at risk; operator qualification; and training specific to various industry challenges.

Rapid Growth and Recognition

Rising to meet the needs of organizations around the world, Veriforce continued its rapid growth in 2020, acquiring Calgary, Alberta-based ComplyWorks, Canada's leading compliance management solution provider, to become one of the largest global players in the contractor and compliance management marketplace. CIOReview recognized Veriforce's impressive growth and unparalleled expertise, selecting the company as one of the top 10 "Most Promising Environmental Health & Safety Solution (EHS) Providers of 2020."

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker-level.

Veriforce acquired Canada-based ComplyWorks in August 2020, creating the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 800 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are located in The Woodlands, TX and Covington, LA. For more information visit www.veriforce.com .

