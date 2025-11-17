ONE HEMP Urges Immediate Action on Misguided Federal Hemp Restrictions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Congress has introduced measures that require swift, united action to safeguard the hemp wellness sector. Language buried in the compromise package to open up the government – in the Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA Appropriations Act - bans full-spectrum CBD products through an arbitrary 0.4 mg total THC per container limit. This unscientific threshold would strip millions of Americans of access to safe, non-intoxicating CBD products they rely on for health and wellness.

"This is a misguided policy driven by political expediency, not science," says John HarloeJ.D., Ph.D, General Counsel at Village Farms Global Cannabis and ONE HEMPmember. "Lawmakers are conflating the entire hemp industry with intoxicating products like Delta-8 synthetics, ignoring decades of research showing that full-spectrum hemp products are safe, non-intoxicating, and essential for consumer wellness. At the same time, ONE HEMP is grateful to the Congressional leaders who continue to champion evidence-based hemp regulation and work toward balanced solutions."

Science Ignored, Consumers at Risk

ONE HEMP advocates for science-based regulation that protects consumers and preserves access to widely used safe and effective hemp wellness products. Current language ignores valid peer reviewed research like that from Dr. Ryan Vandrey (Johns Hopkins), which found oral THC doses up to 2.8 mg do not produce subjective drug effects or any signs of impairment - providing evidence that rational higher limits in full-spectrum hemp extract products remain non-intoxicating.

"Full-spectrum hemp delivers an entourage effect, a scientifically recognized synergy essential for efficacy, which includes important trace amounts of THC for increased effectiveness, despite being at non-intoxicating levels," says Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, Chief Scientific Officer at Charlotte's Web (TSX:CWEB, OTC:CWBHF) and ONE HEMP member. "Science-driven policy is critical to create a safe, transparent industry while ensuring consumers continue to benefit from these proven wellness solutions."

While ONE HEMP shares concerns about high-potency synthetics and youth access, lawmakers have overlooked critical distinctions: full-spectrum CBD is fundamentally different than those products, not interchangeable with isolate CBD for many, and vital in helping to support the well-being of millions of Americans. Imposing blanket bans without comprehensive regulatory frameworks risks driving consumers toward unregulated markets, undermining the very safety objectives Congress seeks to achieve.

A Critical Window for Reform

The Appropriations Act includes a one-year implementation period, offering a vital opportunity to correct course. ONE HEMP is mobilizing and engaging with lawmakers, industry leaders, and advocacy groups to advance balanced, science-based regulations that distinguish legitimate CBD wellness products from harmful synthetic alternatives.

Legislative Solutions Are Underway

House Leadership: Representative Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Chair of the Health Subcommittee, is preparing comprehensive legislation to establish good manufacturing practices, accurate labeling, synthetic cannabinoid prohibitions, and strong safeguards for minors.

Representative Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Chair of the Health Subcommittee, is preparing comprehensive legislation to establish good manufacturing practices, accurate labeling, synthetic cannabinoid prohibitions, and strong safeguards for minors. Senate Initiatives: Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are expected to introduce complementary measures through the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The Path Forward

ONE HEMP calls on all stakeholders - lawmakers, responsible players in our industry, and consumers - to unite in demanding sensible hemp policy. Together, we can shape a brighter, safer future for the CBD industry and replace harmful prohibitions with regulations that protect public health, preserve consumer choice, and foster continued innovation.

About ONE HEMP

ONE HEMP's core mission is to advance CBD as a dietary supplement through bipartisan legislation. With an unwavering commitment to science and consumer safety, ONE HEMP is an industry coalition comprised of respected voices and CBD market leaders whose concerted efforts are all aimed at equipping Congress and the FDA with the knowledge and support required to pass sensible guidelines for a standardized CBD industry. The group has enlisted some of the world's foremost cannabinoid researchers and toxicologists, ensuring that their approach is firmly rooted in robust scientific research and a deep understanding of CBD's safety profile. ONE HEMP aims to set industry benchmarks, nurturing trust and innovation in the CBD sector.

