ONE BLIZZARD® TREAT AT A TIME: DQ® RAISES FUNDS FOR CHILDREN ACROSS CANADA ON MIRACLE TREAT DAY

August 10 marks the 21st year of net proceeds from every Blizzard ® Treat sold going towards children's hospital foundations

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - On Thursday, August 10, DQ® Canada's Miracle Treat Day will continue to raise funds for kids receiving care at local children's hospitals across the country. For the 21st year running, net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations will be donated to local children's hospital foundations.

In 2022 alone, Canadian children's hospitals delivered care through more than three million in-person and virtual visits. To support the health of children and their families, DQ Canada staff, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to highlight Miracle Treat Day and help raise funds. What's raised local stays local—every dollar donated from DQ stores goes directly to each community's local Canadian children's hospital foundation.

"DQ's partnership with the Children's Miracle Network has contributed over $48 million in support of local children's hospital foundations across Canada," said Adam Starkman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, the not-for-profit organization running Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "The success of Miracle Treat Day contributes to our goal of improving the health and wellbeing of children who rely on the treatment and care they receive at their local children's hospital."

"We're proud to be celebrating the 21st Miracle Treat Day and are extremely grateful for the fundraising efforts DQ franchisees put in year-round," said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing, DQ Canada. "We've made a positive difference in the lives of so many children. Miracle Treat Day is DQ's most important day of the year, and our franchisees and fans play a vital role in helping us make those miracles happen."

SOURCE Dairy Queen Canada

